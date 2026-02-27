Most Africans Online but Few Know How to Stay Safe

A majority of adults across seven African countries now access the Internet regularly, yet most remain poorly equipped to protect themselves from digital threats, a new Afrobarometer (AB) telephone survey published on Thursday, February 26, 2026, has found.

The survey, conducted between September 6 and November 8, 2024, covered national samples of 1,200 adults in Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tanzania — all of whom owned mobile phones and said they access Internet content. The findings expose a troubling gap between the continent’s rapidly growing digital footprint and the awareness needed to navigate it safely.

On average across the seven countries, 84 percent of respondents who access the Internet say they do so daily or several times a week, with mobile phones serving as the primary access device for 85 percent of users. Young adults aged 18 to 35 lead adoption, with 87 percent reporting regular Internet use compared with between 74 and 83 percent among older cohorts.

The survey also found that more than eight in 10 respondents, specifically 82 percent, get news every day or several times a week through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and others, while half say they also use other Internet sites for news regularly.

Despite this heavy digital presence, awareness of protective measures remains shallow. Only about one-third of respondents, 32 percent, described themselves as somewhat or very familiar with tools and skills available to protect their privacy online. More than half expressed worry about the security of their personal information, and 81 percent believed mobile phones to be more vulnerable to harmful online activity than computers or other devices.

The picture worsens when actual security behaviour is measured. While 72 percent of respondents said they use strong passwords, far fewer apply more robust protective tools. Only 33 percent use two-factor authentication, 30 percent use antivirus software, and just 21 percent use virtual private networks (VPNs) to shield their online activity.

Perhaps most revealing is where people turn for guidance. Sixty-two percent rely on friends and family for advice on online safety, and 60 percent turn to social media, while fewer than one-third use structured resources such as workplace training or verified news websites.

The findings carry direct implications for Ghana. The country’s national cybersecurity strategy, developed as part of its broader digitisation agenda covering national identification and digital address systems, is designed to address precisely the kind of vulnerabilities this survey documents. Ghana’s Data Protection Commission has also moved from a phase of awareness campaigns into active enforcement, warning data controllers in late 2024 that prosecutions for non-compliance would begin from January 2025.

Afrobarometer, a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network headquartered in Accra, cautioned that its findings are limited to seven countries and to adults aged 18 and above who already own mobile phones, meaning the survey does not capture the full picture of the unconnected population. Nonetheless, the researchers said the results point to a clear need for targeted digital literacy education and accessible cybersecurity resources to ensure Africa’s growing Internet adoption translates into empowerment rather than exposure.