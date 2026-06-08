Most Accra Storey Buildings Structurally Unsafe, Consultant Warns

Accra’s multistorey buildings carry hidden structural risks that local regulatory bodies admit they cannot adequately police, a construction consultant says, warning that most of them should not be considered safe.

Ing. Abdulai Mahama, a road and building consultant, says developers are the first problem: they hire unlicensed artisans to cut costs, bypassing the structural engineers legally required to supervise each phase of construction. Assembly inspectors, who should catch this at each milestone, rarely show up.

“Most of the storey buildings in Accra are standing by the grace of God,” Mahama told The High Street Journal.

During one assessment by his team, a building shook visibly when a tipper truck passed on the nearby road. The structure needed retrofitting before anyone could safely occupy it.

Under the building permit framework governing Accra, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other local assemblies are legally required to inspect sites at every major construction milestone before work proceeds. Mahama says those checks are largely absent for two reasons. Assemblies lack the funding to deploy inspectors regularly. Armed land guards have also made some construction zones physically unsafe for officials to enter.

That enforcement gap lets informal builders operate unchecked. Where a licensed structural engineer would require soil testing to determine whether a site’s ground can bear a building’s full load, unlicensed artisans typically proceed without it. California Bearing Ratio tests measure how ground behaves under sustained moisture and pressure. Without those results, engineers cannot design the ground beam connections that sometimes prevent a foundation from shifting or cracking over time.

Mahama compares structural engineers to physicians. Both diagnose conditions and prescribe specific remedies. Both are routinely sidelined, at serious cost to others.

Recurring collapses across Accra in recent years have made the argument harder to dismiss. Each incident has prompted public concern without producing the sustained enforcement reform that practitioners like Mahama say is overdue. Without guaranteed funding for assembly inspection units and penalties that match the actual risk of substandard construction, he argues, chance rather than compliance will continue to determine which buildings stand.