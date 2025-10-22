Morocco’s U-20 Football Team, World Champion, Will Be Given a Hero’s Welcome Wednesday in Honor of Unprecedented Historic Sporting Feat

By
Kwabena Adu Koranteng
-
0
Chiga
Chiga

The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery announces that, upon instructions from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the national under-20 football team, champion of the World Cup held in Chile, will be given a hero’s welcome tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22, in honor of this unprecedented historic sporting achievement.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery indicates that, in this context, His Majesty the King, will receive the members of the national team at the Royal Palace in Rabat, before a popular welcome is held for them upon their departure from the Royal Palace, at around 6:30 p.m., passing through Bab Essoufara and then along Avenue Mohammed V.

 

