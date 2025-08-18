Morocco Ousts DR Congo to Reach CHAN Quarter-Finals

Two-time champions Morocco secured their spot in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship quarter-finals with a hard-fought 3-1 win over DR Congo in Nairobi.

The crucial Group A decider played out at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday saw the Atlas Lions overcome a resilient Congolese side. This result, combined with hosts Kenya’s 1-0 victory over Zambia, confirmed Morocco’s progression as group runners-up.

Facing elimination, DR Congo started aggressively but fell behind early. Moroccan forward Oussama Lamlaoui pounced on a Youssef Belammari cross for a simple tap-in just eight minutes in. The Leopards refused to buckle, pressing hard for an equalizer. Their persistence was rewarded just before halftime when Jephté Kitambala scrambled the ball home from close range, sending the teams into the break level.

The second half belonged to Morocco’s composure under pressure. The pivotal moment arrived in the 66th minute when Khalid Baba was fouled inside the box by Magloire Ntambwe. Following a VAR review, Mohamed Hrimat confidently converted the penalty, firing high into the net. Chasing the game, DR Congo’s defense opened up. Lamlaoui struck his second in the 80th minute, calmly finishing a low pass from Youssef Mehri to seal the 3-1 win. A late Moroccan goal was ruled offside by VAR, but the result was already beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kenya edged Zambia 1-0 in a tense encounter. That victory ensured the Harambee Stars topped Group A with a perfect 10 points from their unbeaten campaign. Morocco finished second with nine points, advancing alongside Kenya. DR Congo’s six points proved insufficient for qualification from the fiercely competitive group, ending their tournament. Angola finished third with four points, while Zambia exited without a win.