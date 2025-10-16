Morocco National team achieves record 16 consecutive victories, Dethrones Spain and Germany

The national football team achieved a historic feat by securing a world record 16 consecutive victories by beating Congo (1-0) in the match played Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. With this performance, Morocco managed to dethrone Spain and Germany, who held the top spot with 15 consecutive victories, respectively in (2008-2009) and (2010-2011).

The Atlas Lions won the match 1-0, extending their winning streak to 16 in a row, across all matches, whether in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 World Cup qualifiers or friendly matches.

This world record in terms of the number of consecutive victories achieved by the Atlas Lions confirms the considerable growth that Moroccan football is experiencing, as well as the prestigious place it now occupies on the international scene.

Apart from the winning streak, the highlight of the Atlas Lions’ exceptional run, under the leadership of national coach Walid Regragui, are the impressive scores recorded in the various matches.

In numbers, the Atlas Lions have scored 50 goals in 16 matches, an average of more than 3 goals per game, while conceding only 4 goals. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has kept a clean sheet 12 times, reflecting the team’s defensive solidity and rigorous tactical discipline across various lines.

The results achieved in recent years by different age categories are only tangible proof of this qualitative leap in Moroccan football, now a reference and an example to follow at the Arab and African levels.

This achievement also reflects the national team’s consistent levels of tactics, discipline, and the ability of its players to compete with the biggest football schools in different age categories, which explains Morocco’s rise in the current FIFA rankings, where it recently reached 11th place in the world, while continuing to dominate the African and Arab rankings.

Indeed, this series of victories makes Morocco a formidable opponent for continental and international titles and paves the way for new generations of talents to continue writing the history of Moroccan football.