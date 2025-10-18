Morocco, Malawi Determined to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Malawi reiterated on Friday their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations.

During a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Expatriates Nasser Bourita, and the new Malawian (MP) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda, both parties welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations since 2017, marked by commitment to strengthen cooperation in various key areas identified by H.E. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, such as agriculture, fishery, mining, trade and public finance.

The two ministers also praised the esteem and respect that characterize the relationship between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and H.E. President Arthur Peter Mutharika, as well as the strong ties of brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity uniting the two countries.

At the end of the telephone conversation, which follows Chaponda’s recent appointment as head of Malawian diplomacy, and the re-election of President Mutharika, both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the quality of the privileged relations between Morocco and Malawi.

In this respect, they reiterated their commitment to continue strengthening these ties, announcing the upcoming signature of a new Roadmap of cooperation. This instrument aims at promoting the positive momentum of their bilateral partnership, and strengthening coordination and mutual support in regional and international forums.