Morocco: King Mohammed VI Chairs Council of Ministers

His Majesty King Mohammed VI chaired a Council of Ministers on Sunday October 19, 2025, at the Royal Palace in Rabat. The session was devoted to reviewing the general guidelines of the 2026 Finance Bill, adopting key draft organic laws, approving military-related decrees, endorsing international agreements, and making several high-level appointments.

2026 Finance Bill: Strategic Vision for Growth and Equity

In accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of the Constitution, the Minister of Economy and Finance presented the outlines of the 2026 Finance Bill, shaped by the High Royal Instructions and recent Speeches delivered on the Throne Day and the opening of the legislative year.

Despite an international environment marked by economic uncertainty, Morocco’s economy is projected to grow by 4.8%, with inflation contained at 1.1% and a budget deficit expected to fall to 3.5% of GDP.

The 2026 Finance Bill is built on four strategic priorities:

Economic Consolidation and Investment Mobilization Integrated Local Development Reinforcing the Social State Structural Reforms and Financial Governance

Legislative and Institutional Reforms

The Council approved four draft organic laws, including:

Electoral Reform Bill:

o Disqualifies individuals with criminal convictions from parliamentary candidacy.

o Encourages youth participation (under 35) with 75% campaign cost reimbursement.

o Allocates regional seats exclusively for women.

Political Party Reform Bill:

o Aims to modernize party governance, increase transparency, and promote youth and women’s involvement.

Constitutionality Challenge Law:

o Enables courts to refer unconstitutional laws to the Constitutional Court under Article 133.

Constitutional Court Reform:

o Streamlines appeal procedures.

o Limits replacement terms for court members and enhances operational efficiency.

Subsequently, the Council of Ministers approved two draft decrees concerning the military. The first, relating to the special status of civil servants in the General Directorate of Information Systems Security at the National Defense Administration, aims to establish a special status governing the management of this General Directorate’s resources and enabling it to attract the necessary skills through the adoption of flexible and efficient recruitment processes and the introduction of a comprehensive incentive allowance, in line with the technical nature and sensitivity of the missions entrusted to them.

The second draft decree amending and supplementing the provisions of the decree on the organization and management of the Royal School of Military Health Service aims to bring them into line with the legislative and organizational texts relating to the reform of the national health system and to enable candidates admitted to this school to benefit from the financial status granted to officer cadets at various military schools, in addition to the creation of a “Scientific Research Council” whose mission will be to set the priorities for scientific research and undertake related activities.

As part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the partnership and cooperation relations between Morocco and several brotherly and friendly countries, and to consolidate its position at the continental and international levels, the Council of Ministers approved 14 international agreements, including ten bilateral and four multilateral agreements.

In accordance with article 49 of the Constitution and at the proposal of the Head of Government, and on the initiative of the minister of the Interior, HM the King has appointed several Walis and Governors to the Territorial Administration. His Majesty the King has also appointed Tarik Senhaji as President of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority.