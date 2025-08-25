Morocco eyes third CHAN title against defending champions Senegal

Morocco coach Tarik Sektioui has declared his team’s intention to claim a third African Nations Championship title when they face defending champions Senegal in the semifinals.

The Atlas Lions advanced to the last four after defeating co-host Tanzania 1-0 in the quarterfinals, setting up a clash with Senegal at Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium on August 26. Morocco previously won the tournament in 2018 and 2020.

“We know it is not going to be easy facing the defending champion Senegal at the semifinal stage, but we are well prepared and know what to expect,” Sektioui told reporters Monday.

Morocco missed the 2023 edition due to political tensions with host Algeria, making this campaign their return to the continental competition reserved for domestic-based players. Sektioui emphasized his squad’s determination to reclaim the trophy.

“I have told the players that our target is nothing but taking the title home,” the former international player said.

Morocco’s path to the semifinals included a rocky group stage where they recovered from a surprise 1-0 defeat to co-host Kenya. The team bounced back with convincing 3-1 victories over Zambia and DR Congo to finish second in Group A behind Kenya.

“We went back to the drawing board after losing against Kenya, and the players know what I expect of them now,” Sektioui explained. “Facing Tanzania in their own backyard with so many fans was not easy, but we executed our plan to perfection.”

The Atlas Lions have emerged as the tournament’s most potent attacking force, scoring nine goals across five matches. Their offensive prowess will face a stern test against a Senegal side that remains unbeaten throughout the competition.

Senegal secured their semifinal spot with a narrow 1-0 victory over Uganda in the quarterfinals. The defending champions have built their campaign on solid defensive foundations while maintaining their title credentials.

The other semifinal pits Sudan against Madagascar at Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, also on August 26. Both matches will determine the finalists for the continental championship that showcases talent from Africa’s domestic leagues.

Morocco’s return to CHAN after a tournament absence has been marked by resilience and attacking flair. Their semifinal meeting with Senegal promises to be one of the competition’s standout encounters.