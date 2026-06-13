Morocco Detains Ghanaian Sought By US In Scam Case

Moroccan police arrested a 40 year old Ghanaian man at Casablanca’s main airport on Friday on a US backed Interpol Red Notice tied to an alleged romance scam.

The arrest lands as romance fraud networks linked to West Africa face growing international pressure. An Interpol led operation across 14 African countries last year produced 260 arrests, and Ghanaian police accounted for 68 of them, seizing more than 800 devices along the way.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said airport officers flagged the traveller during a routine screening, then confirmed through international databases that US judicial authorities wanted him for alleged fraud, financial scams and money laundering.

Investigators believe he helped run an online operation that built false romantic relationships to draw money from targets in the United States, Ghana and other countries. The DGSN called the illicit proceeds substantial but gave no verified figure and did not name the suspect.

Authorities also suspect him of moving criminal funds through layered international transfers meant to hide their source. No conviction has been recorded, and the claims remain allegations pending the US case.

He stays in Moroccan custody while extradition proceedings begin. Morocco has surrendered other Red Notice subjects in the past, often within months of an arrest.

The case is awkward for Ghana on two fronts. The country is repeatedly named as a base for romance fraud rings, while its own residents keep turning up among the people such schemes defraud.