Morocco Calls for Renewed Approach in Fighting Terrorism in Africa

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, on Tuesday, December 2, called for the adoption of an ambitious and determined African approach, based on the dignity of victims of terrorism, justice, and true collective responsibility in the face of the resurgence of the terrorist threat in Africa.

Speaking in Rabat at the opening of the first Conference on African Victims of Terrorism, organized in partnership with the United Nations Office of Counterterrorism (UNOCT), MFA Bourita said that this continental meeting marks a crucial step in rebuilding African strategies by placing survivors at the heart of public policies and collective efforts to combat violent extremism.

The minister emphasized the need to see victims not only as people in need of support, but also as key players in prevention and resilience, who can contribute directly to the development of African responses that are more humane, more effective, and more grounded in the realities on the ground.

MFA Bourita recalled that Africa remains the region most affected by terrorism, with a notable intensification of attacks, particularly in the Sahel and West Africa, where this violence has caused thousands of casualties and led to mass displacement, school dropouts, the destruction of entire communities, and the crumbling of social cohesion.

“Terrorism is not a merely transient event, but rather a tearing of the social fabric, a weakening of local economies, and a systematic attempt to instill despair and undermine the sense of security,” he said, referring to displaced communities, broken families, and youth deprived of a future.

Africa is Morocco’s priority

The minister stated that this Conference is part of the enlightened Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, who has made Africa a priority for Moroccan foreign policy, based on solidarity, cooperation, and the sharing of experiences.

He also emphasized that the Kingdom is acting in line with this Royal Vision through an integrated national strategy based on three complementary pillars: security vigilance, socio-economic development, and the consolidation of the religious sphere rooted in values of moderation and tolerance.

MFA Bourita said the main objective of the meeting is to transform recognition of victims into a concrete, structured African commitment. He also noted that the UNOCT Rabat Program Office was urged to play a key role in training, technical assistance, and support for victims at the regional level.

The opening session was attended by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Alexander Zuev, several African ministers, particularly from the Sahel states, as well as representatives of regional organizations, international experts, and African victims’ associations.