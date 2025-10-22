Moroccan Sahara: Poland Considers Autonomy Plan as the ‘Serious, Realistic, Pragmatic Basis for Lasting Solution’

Poland considers the autonomy plan, proposed by Morocco in 2007, as “the serious, realistic and pragmatic basis for a lasting solution” to the regional conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

Poland’s new position was expressed by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, in a Joint Communiqué issued, on Tuesday, following a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Poland’s support for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative follows the support of several European Union (EU) member countries. Henceforth, 23 EU member countries and more than 120 countries support a lasting solution within the framework of Autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.