The Republic of Honduras has decided to suspend its recognition of the pseudo “sadr.”

This decision was communicated to Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, by Mireya Agüero de Corrales, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Honduras, through an official letter received on Wednesday.

In the document, Agüero de Corrales indicated that this “suspension stems from [Honduras’s] sovereign decision, based on its traditional commitment to the principles of non-interference and respect for the internal affairs of other states.”

Furthermore, Honduras “reaffirms its full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy aimed at reaching a political, fair, and lasting solution,” as well as for UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2797.

The Republic of Honduras also communicated this decision to António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General.

Honduras, a Central American country, initially recognized the pseudo “SADR” in 1989 and re-confirmed this recognition in 2022.

This marks the sixth withdrawal of recognition in the last two years. Honduras’s decision forms part of the current momentum surrounding the Moroccan Sahara issue, driven by the direct impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.