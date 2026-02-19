Morning Glory MCDC Donates Desks and Chairs to Krowor Schools

As part of activities leading up to its 30th anniversary celebration in September, Morning Glory MCDC donated over 300 tables and chairs to selected schools within the Krowor Municipality during an outreach exercise held in Accra.

The initiative reflects the school’s enduring vision of transforming learners into confident, future-ready global leaders by improving the environment in which they learn.

The beneficiary schools are SPMagna School in Nungua Zongo, Vivibon School in Nungua East Nkpor, Heritage School in Nungua West Nkpor, Fransland School in Nungua Buade, and DRIS School in Nungua Buade.

By donating furniture that was being replaced, Morning Glory MCDC ensured that classrooms across the municipality are more comfortable and organized, easing overcrowding and improving student concentration — essential foundations for effective learning and academic success.

“For 30 years, we have grown alongside our community, and giving back is part of who we are. Supporting these schools is our way of helping raise the next generation of leaders together,” said Reginald Isaac Appertey, Campus Head, MGMCDC Junior Department.

School representatives expressed appreciation for the intervention, stating that the additional furniture will significantly enhance classroom organization and student comfort.

As it approaches three decades of impact, Morning Glory MCDC continues to partner with communities to support the development of quality education within Krowor and beyond.

About Morning Glory MCDC

Morning Glory MCDC is a Grade “A” accredited school recognized by the Ghana Education Service (GES), offering a full educational journey from Crèche to Junior High. For nearly 30 years, the school has been transforming learners into future-ready global leaders, offering the GES curriculum and the Cambridge curriculum alongside the Montessori approach to provide a strong academic foundation and holistic development.