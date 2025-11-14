MORE OPTIONS, SAME LOVE: CERELAC with No Refined Sugar Now Available in Ghana

Parents always want the best for their little ones, and nutrition plays a big role in that. That is why the launch of CERELAC variant with “no refined sugar” is an additional option for mothers and caregivers, making it easier to choose nutritious meals for their children.

The new CERELAC variant delivers the trusted nutrition and quality that mothers and caregivers expect from the CERELAC brand. It is now available on shelves in a store near you, alongside the current CERELAC products manufactured in Ghana, which will be exported gradually to other Central and West African countries.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Salomé Azevedo, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, expressed her excitement: ‘Every baby is special and unique in their own way. As a mother myself, I understand how important it is to have options when it comes to making nutritional decisions for our little ones.

This initiative offers mothers and caregivers options for their children. By offering the ‘No Refined Sugar’ variant of CERELAC, we empower parents to make informed decisions to choose the CERELAC that best aligns with their families’ nutritional preferences and needs.

The product is now available on the shelves of stores, at the same price range.

