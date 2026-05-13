Morachi Questions Alex Ekubo Friends Over Illness Silence

Nigerian rapper Morachi has ignited debate online after publicly questioning why close associates of the late actor Alex Ekubo said nothing about his cancer battle before his death on Monday, May 11.

In a video circulated on social media and amplified by blogger Linda Ikeji, Morachi directed pointed questions at Ekubo’s known friends, including fashion designer Yomi Casual and actor IK Ogbonna, asking how they could have been unaware of the severity of their friend’s illness.

Morachi acknowledged that Ekubo may have chosen to keep his condition private but argued that genuine friendship should have compelled those close to him to find a discreet way to alert the public, potentially opening the door to wider support and intervention.

He also noted that Ekubo and media personality Uti Nachukwu were once close but suggested the relationship had cooled by the time of his passing.

“How come you guys don’t know anything?” Morachi asked, directing his challenge squarely at Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna.

Morachi framed his comments as a call for honest reflection rather than simple condolences, urging Nigerians to ask harder questions about the culture of silence surrounding celebrity health crises instead of defaulting to tributes after tragedy strikes.

His remarks drew mixed reactions, with some viewers agreeing that friends bear a moral duty to seek help for ailing loved ones, while others defended the right of individuals to manage their health privately.