Mophacy Drops Brand New Banger “Feeling” Featuring Partey Music

Ghanaian fast-rising artiste Mophacy has officially released a brand-new single titled “Feeling,” and it’s already creating waves in the music scene.

The much-anticipated song features talented singer Partey Music and was expertly produced by renowned hitmaker Okessie Beatz.

“Feeling” is a smooth and catchy tune that blends modern Afrobeat vibes with relatable emotions, making it a song listeners can easily connect with.

Mophacy delivers impressive vocals and energy on the record, while Partey Music adds a refreshing and melodious touch that elevates the track. With production credit going to Okessie Beatz, the song boasts clean sound, solid rhythm, and a well-balanced beat that perfectly complements both artistes’ performances.

The collaboration highlights Mophacy’s growth and versatility as he continues to carve a strong identity in the Ghanaian music industry. “Feeling” is now available on all digital streaming platforms, giving fans worldwide the chance to enjoy this exciting new release. Music lovers are encouraged to stream, download, and share as Mophacy continues his journey with yet another impressive banger.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2mwJV8q0WRoaSB4cWBQxLD