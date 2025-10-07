Moody’s Reaffirms Africa Finance Corporation’s A3 Credit Rating

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has had its A3 long-term issuer credit rating reaffirmed by Moody’s Ratings on October 6, maintaining the same rating first assigned in 2014 and consistently held for over a decade.

The ratings agency also confirmed AFC’s P-2 short-term issuer rating and revised its outlook from negative to stable, further solidifying the corporation’s position as one of the highest investment-grade African institutions.

The affirmation comes as AFC celebrates its strongest financial performance to date. In fiscal year 2024, the corporation surpassed US$1 billion in total revenue for the first time in its history and grew total assets by 16.7% to US$14.41 billion.

AFC maintained a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 33.6%, improved its Cost to Income Ratio to 17.3%, and recorded Liquidity Coverage Ratios of 194% and 191%, demonstrating robust financial health even under stress scenarios.

Moody’s assessment acknowledged that despite increased country risks in some of AFC’s operating territories and a relatively low average credit rating among its shareholder base, the corporation’s strong cash reserves and prudent asset management provide effective protection against potential financial difficulties.

The ratings agency rated AFC’s funding quality at “a” and its liquid resources buffer at “aaa,” reflecting what Moody’s described as a conservative liquidity policy and strong high-quality liquidity position relative to peers.

The sustained A3 rating enables AFC to maintain competitive borrowing costs, which has proven critical for financing major infrastructure projects across the continent. This includes the Lobito Corridor railway project connecting Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia, as well as a US$150 million investment in Kamoa Kakula, Africa’s largest copper producer.

Samaila Zubairu, AFC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of maintaining the rating for an eleventh consecutive year. He stated that the A3/P-2 rating demonstrates AFC’s financial strength and enables the corporation to fund transformative projects that enhance continental connectivity and support industrial development.

Recent funding achievements underscore investor confidence in AFC’s credit profile. The corporation has successfully secured a US$500 million perpetual hybrid bond, a US$400 million Shariah compliant financing facility, and a US$1.5 billion three-year syndicated loan facility, attracting participation from financial institutions across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Since its establishment in 2007, AFC has deployed over US$15 billion in infrastructure investments spanning 36 African countries. The corporation now counts 46 member states among its shareholders and focuses primarily on power generation, natural resources development, transportation infrastructure, heavy industry, and telecommunications projects.

The stable outlook assigned by Moody’s suggests the ratings agency expects AFC to maintain its current credit profile over the medium term, barring significant adverse developments. This outlook reflects confidence in the corporation’s risk management practices and financial discipline.

AFC’s business model centers on catalyzing private sector investment in African infrastructure through co-investment partnerships and project finance structures. The corporation typically takes minority equity stakes alongside commercial lenders, helping to de-risk projects and attract capital that might otherwise remain on the sidelines.

The A3 rating places AFC in the upper tier of investment-grade credits, significantly above the sovereign ratings of most African nations. This credit differential enables the corporation to borrow at rates lower than many of its member governments, effectively serving as a funding vehicle that can channel international capital toward development priorities at competitive terms.

Financial analysts note that AFC’s ability to maintain this rating through various economic cycles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and recent commodity price volatility, demonstrates the resilience of its balance sheet and the quality of its asset portfolio. The corporation’s diversification across sectors and geographies helps mitigate concentration risks that might otherwise pressure its credit metrics.

Looking ahead, AFC has signaled its intention to continue scaling its operations to meet Africa’s estimated multi-trillion dollar infrastructure financing gap. The corporation’s stable credit rating and strong financial performance position it well to play an increasingly central role in mobilizing the capital needed for the continent’s development priorities.