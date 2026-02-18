Money Rows Are Costing the Black Stars Before a Ball Is Kicked

A sports analyst has challenged Ghana’s football authorities to end the cycle of financial controversy that he says consistently destabilises the Black Stars ahead of major competitions, arguing that the damage from public disputes over pay runs deeper than most officials are willing to admit.

Michael Ocansey made the remarks on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, February 18, weaving together three concerns that, taken together, paint a picture of a national team operating under avoidable administrative pressure as it builds toward the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in North America.

On finances, Ocansey was direct. “Rightly or wrongly, it has an impact. They are human beings,” he said of the repeated public disputes over appearance fees, bonuses, and allocations that have shadowed Black Stars camps at tournaments stretching back years. His prescription was administrative rather than reactive: publish budgets at a fixed time before competitions, settle the numbers publicly, and remove the distraction entirely before players arrive at camp. “If we win trophies, nobody will complain,” he noted. “But when performances are poor and the money looks big, questions will always come.”

He also pressed the case for full public disclosure of the Black Stars budget, rejecting arguments that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is a private body insulated from public accountability. “If taxpayer money is used, then we deserve to know the budget,” he said, pointing to historical incidents where delayed or disputed payments had directly disrupted tournament preparations and damaged player morale before a single match was played.

On the technical bench, Ocansey raised questions of a different kind. Earlier this month, the GFA announced five new appointments to the Black Stars’ technical setup, all strictly for the 2026 World Cup campaign: French assistant coach Alain Ravera, Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren as a second assistant, Spanish video analyst José Daniel Martínez Alfonso, returning physiotherapist Carlos Lozano Romero, and British-Ghanaian performance coach Dwayne Peasah Paa Kwesi. The GFA framed the move as consistent with a long-standing tradition of expanding the backroom team whenever Ghana qualifies for a major tournament.

Ocansey did not dispute the need for specialised support, acknowledging that modern national teams require exactly this kind of expertise. What he questioned was the communication around the appointments. “We just saw the list. No explanation on how long they’ll be there or what exactly they are doing,” he said, arguing that releasing names without clarity on roles, contract terms, or defined responsibilities creates space for speculation and internal friction that a World Cup camp cannot afford. He also raised a pointed question about whether some of the additions were intended to compensate for perceived limitations in head coach Otto Addo’s setup rather than genuinely strengthen it. “If they are just there to protect one person and their advice isn’t taken, then what is the point?” he asked.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has in recent days called for public support for Addo, noting that he is the only Ghanaian coach to have taken the Black Stars to two consecutive FIFA World Cups. Ghana will face Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L at the tournament.

Ocansey’s core argument, taken across all three threads, was that Ghana’s football administration has a habit of creating problems it then has to manage under pressure. The antidote, he suggested, is not crisis response but institutional discipline. Settle the money early. Define the roles clearly. Communicate with the public. On a team that has not lifted a major trophy since the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982, he argued, those habits matter as much as what happens on the pitch.