Money Laundering Threatens Ghana’s International Funding Access, FIC Warns

Unchecked money laundering could damage Ghana’s economic credibility and cut off access to international financing, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Kwadwo Twum-Boafo told TV3’s Hot Issues programme that illicit finance flowing through real estate, imports, and non-financial channels risks pushing Ghana onto global financial watchdog blacklists. MyNewsGh monitored the broadcast where he outlined the severity of the threat facing the nation’s economic standing.

Many luxury developments in Accra are being constructed with funds that cannot be traced to legitimate sources, the FIC chief explained. He described multimillion-dollar projects where developers cannot identify purchasers as evidence of cash-based money laundering that endangers economic stability.

Twum-Boafo warned that blacklisting would cripple Ghana’s capacity to secure loans or attract foreign investment, creating long-term damage to infrastructure development, employment generation, and national progress. He emphasized that short-term gains from illicit funds pale against potential losses in critical sectors.

The FIC executive illustrated the stakes by suggesting that allowing dirty money to finance a single five-storey building could ultimately cost Ghana major infrastructure like an airport, hospital, or highway. International financial institutions may refuse cooperation with countries perceived as havens for money laundering.

President Mahama’s vision of establishing Ghana as a sustainable middle-income economy requires strict financial discipline and transparent investment practices, according to Twum-Boafo. He argued that economic transformation cannot succeed without robust systems preventing illicit capital from contaminating legitimate business activity.

The Financial Intelligence Centre is working with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international partners to strengthen surveillance mechanisms and block illicit financial flows. These collaborations aim to ensure Ghana meets global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

FATF, an intergovernmental organization established to set standards for fighting financial crime, regularly evaluates countries’ compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. Nations failing to meet requirements face sanctions that restrict their access to international banking systems and development financing.

Real estate has become a preferred channel for money laundering globally because property transactions can obscure the origins of funds through complex ownership structures and cash payments. Ghana’s construction boom in recent years has raised concerns among financial regulators about the sources financing high-value developments.

The FIC serves as Ghana’s central agency for receiving, analyzing, and disseminating financial intelligence related to suspected money laundering and terrorist financing. The institution coordinates with banks, regulators, and law enforcement to identify suspicious transactions and trace illicit funds.

Twum-Boafo’s remarks highlight growing regulatory focus on non-financial sectors including real estate, precious metals, and import businesses where cash transactions can facilitate money laundering. Authorities are enhancing monitoring of these industries to detect patterns suggesting illicit activity.