Mona 4Reall Trades Prison Stripes for ‘Boujie Mood’

By: Patricia Etornam Hlorbu 12th, December 2025

Mona Faiz Montrage, known professionally as Mona 4Reall, has never been one to shy away from headlines. Yet, her latest comeback is less about controversy and more about composition.

Following her summer return with the resilient anthem “Move,” the artist now drops her second powerful single of the year, “Boujie Mood,” solidifying her commitment to music as a path toward professional and personal reform.

The glamour of “Boujie Mood” is intentional. It’s not just a feel-good track; it’s an audible statement that Mona 4Reall is dedicating her future to her art.

After the intense scrutiny and legal troubles that culminated in her US prison release, “Boujie Mood” offers a clean slate, emphasizing her talent and her creative direction.

This song is more than a catchy beat; it’s an emotional pivot. The polished production and confident lyrics signal an artist who is ready to channel past experiences into future success.

By putting her full energy back into the music industry, Mona 4Reall is showing that her focus has shifted entirely—from her personal trials to her professional triumphs. For fans looking for a genuine second act, “Boujie Mood” is the sound of an artist choosing self-reformation through the power of her craft.

Watch full visualizer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bzSYXea9cMM?si=zN-tGzKO3PeLJY5j