MoMoFest Turns Kumasi into Ghana’s Cashless Capital

The Garden City was transformed into a hive of activity on Saturday as MoMoFest 2025 brought together business, technology, and entertainment at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The festival opened with a Cashless Market and Fair featuring more than 50 vendors, including food sellers, clothing retailers, and artisans. All transactions were carried out through mobile money, giving many small traders their first taste of a fully digital marketplace.

“I didn’t carry a single cedi today, and yet I sold more than I do on a regular market day,” said Adwoa, a kenkey seller. “It feels safe, and I don’t have to worry about finding change.”

The festival’s economic impact stretched well beyond the stadium. Hotels recorded higher occupancy rates, taxi drivers made continuous trips ferrying fans, and hawkers outside the venue reported brisk sales.

For many residents, the event provided an unexpected boost in income.

As evening approached, attention shifted to the much-anticipated Rapperholic concert, headlined by Sarkodie.

Fans in large numbers, eager not only for the music but also for MoMo-linked giveaways, VIP packages, and interactive games.

“I came for the concert, but I also ended up shopping and winning airtime through the MoMo app,” said Kwaku, a university student.

Organized with the support of MTN, aYo Insurance, GCB Bank, FNB Bank, and Sarkcess Music, MoMoFest has been described as one of the most vibrant events in Kumasi’s recent history.

Beyond the entertainment, it highlighted how digital payments are being woven into everyday life, offering both vendors and customers a taste of Ghana’s cashless future.