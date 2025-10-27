MoMoFest, Chop Bar Experience Thrill Ghanaians While Promoting Digital Payments

MobileMoney Ltd, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has partnered with The Chop Bar Experience to organize the Pink October Edition, a special event dedicated to celebrating food, culture, and community while advancing Ghana’s cashless economy agenda.

The Pink October Edition attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, including health advocates, food lovers, and digital finance enthusiasts, to raise awareness about digital inclusion while promoting Ghanaian heritage and local cuisine.

The colourful event, held at Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road in Accra, also formed part of MoMo Fest 2025, a broader initiative by MobileMoney Ltd to encourage the adoption of digital payments and foster a financially inclusive society.

As the official partner, MobileMoney Ltd used the occasion to showcase the benefits of cashless transactions and encourage the use of the MoMo App for seamless payments, transfers, and purchases. Attendees were also educated on wallet security and best practices to prevent mobile money fraud.

According to MobileMoney Ltd, the collaboration with The Chop Bar Experience aligns with its ongoing MoMo Fest campaign, which aims to deepen financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide.

“We’re not just building a cashless economy; we’re building confidence in technology that works for everyone,” the company stated.

The event featured an exciting mix of live music, cultural performances, and food exhibitions, creating a vibrant atmosphere that blended entertainment with education on financial technology. Organizers described it as “good food for a great cause”, celebrating Ghanaian identity while supporting a more connected and cashless future.

The MoMo Fest and Chop Bar Experience collaboration, a flagship project under the MoMo Fest initiative, showcased how strategic partnerships between corporate brands and entertainment icons can accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation.

By merging lifestyle, music, and technology, MobileMoney Ltd continues to position itself as a leader in Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem, driving convenience, safety, and innovation through the MoMo App.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to empowering customers and communities through reliable, secure, and accessible financial services that make everyday transactions easier, safer, and smarter for all.