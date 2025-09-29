MoMoFest 2025: A Turning Point for SMEs and Ghana’s Digital Economy

MobileMoney Limited’s MoMoFest 2025 has set a new benchmark for Ghana’s digital economy, fusing financial innovation with cultural engagement to drive cashless adoption and empower small businesses.

MoMoFest is showcasing the ecosystem approach as a transformative strategy to formalize informal trade, enhance revenue collection, and advance financial inclusion nationwide.

The festival wasn’t just another corporate event. It boldly demonstrated how mobile money can go beyond convenience to drive financial inclusion, support SME growth, and engage youth through culture and entertainment.

The two-day event took place at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium and climaxed with Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert. It became a live demonstration of how digital finance can transform both business and everyday life.

Cashless Market Redefines Trade

At the heart of the festival was the MoMo Cashless Market and Fair, where more than 50 vendors including food sellers, artisans and fashion retailers traded exclusively through mobile money. For many SMEs, the experience highlighted the speed, safety and efficiency of going digital.

“This experience showed us that going cashless is not only safer but also more efficient. I was able to track every transaction on my phone, something I could never do with cash,” said a local artisan.

Organizers emphasized that digital transaction histories can help SMEs access loans, insurance and other financial services that often elude Ghana’s largely informal sector.

Financial Literacy and Inclusion

MoMoFest was also designed as an education campaign, raising awareness about fraud prevention and promoting financial literacy. Roadshows, interactive sessions and live demonstrations encouraged Ghanaians to embrace mobile money as a secure, transparent and convenient tool.

By promoting electronic payments, the initiative underscored long-term economic benefits such as lower transaction costs, better tax compliance and reduced risks linked to cash handling.

Partnerships Powering Growth

The festival highlighted the role of partnerships in Ghana’s fintech ecosystem. Collaborators such as MTN Enterprise Business, GCB Bank PLC, FNB Bank and aYo Insurance showcased products tailored to SMEs, from digital business accounts to micro-insurance and credit solutions.

Entertainment Meets Fintech

While business was at the core, entertainment amplified the message. Rapperholic 2025 drew thousands of fans, with tickets accessed through the MoMo app and all stadium purchases made cashless.

For many young attendees, it was their first encounter with a fully digital event. By linking entertainment with fintech, organizers turned mobile money from a financial tool into part of daily lifestyle.

The night peaked with a surprise collaboration between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, alongside performances from Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Efya, Donzy and Kweku Smoke. The show ran until dawn, ending MoMoFest on a high-energy note despite heavy rains.

A Blueprint for the Future

MoMoFest 2025 was more than just a fun-filled weekend; it marked a major shift in how Ghanaians trade, pay, and connect with culture. Vendors gained a digital presence, fans got hands-on experience with mobile money, and policymakers walked away with a real-world example of fintech driving large-scale inclusion.

As Ghana moves closer to becoming a cashless economy, MoMoFest highlights the potential of blending technology, business, and entertainment a future where financial innovation is not just practical but also a cultural experience.