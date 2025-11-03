MoMo Unlocks Next Generation of Innovators to Shape Ghana’s Fintech Future With NMSQ

MobileMoney LTD has demonstrated its commitment to education, youth development, promoting digital financial literacy and raising the next generation of fintech innovators through its partnership with the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

As part of this year’s sponsorship, MobileMoney LTD was one of the sponsors of the 2025 NSMQ Regional Championships and is also sponsoring the Money Zonesegment in the National Championship. The Company is providing e-cash rewards and other gifts for the winners of the Money Zone segment of the competition from the Quarter-Final stage through to the Grand Finale. All contesting schools will be rewarded with cash prizes based on the points they earn in each contest.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Chief Commercial Operations Officer of MobileMoney LTD, Abdul–Razak Issaka Ali, noted that MobileMoney LTD’s Support for the NSMQ seeks to draw the attention of academia to prepare talents to use science principles to nurture innovators for the Fintech industry.

“At MobileMoney LTD, one of our core priorities is to support initiatives that celebrate academic excellence and inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The NSMQ provides an excellent platform to invest in the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers who will shape Ghana’s digital and Financial technological future,” he said.

He added that the sponsorship will also expose students to the numerous opportunities within the Fintech and digital innovation space while encouraging the responsible and secure use of digital finance services to prevent fraud.

MobileMoney LTD’s strategic intent is to lead the delivery of digital solutions for Africa’s progress through its Platform business agenda. In view of that the company continues tocreate opportunities for all players in the Fintech industry to access the wide range of customers as well as varied services its offers.

The National Science and Maths Quiz, Ghana’s most prestigious academic competition, continues to serve as a platform for showcasing academic brilliance and inspiring a culture of excellence among students across the country.

About MobileMoney LTD

MobileMoney LTD is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services. Launched in 2009, MobileMoney LTD has over seventeen million registered subscribers. The company offers a wide array of mobile financial services spanning payment solutions, remittance, Banktech, Insurtech, savings and loans to its customers all aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.