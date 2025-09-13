Momo Fest Wins Praise at Fetu Afahye Celebration

Patrons of this year’s Fetu Afahye celebration have heaped praise on the organizers of the Momo Fest for staging an exciting two-day event in Cape Coast.

The free-entry festival kicked off at 12 PM at the Cape Coast Chapel Square, where thousands of revelers thronged the forecourt for a night to remember.

With the stage set, tradition met culture as performance groups from the Oguaa traditional area showcased powerful slave trade reenactments and breathtaking acrobatic displays, leaving the crowd in awe.

Drill artist O’Kenneth fired up the atmosphere with his electrifying verses on Yaw Tog’s Sore and Kawabanga’s Akatafoc, before thrilling fans with his own hits including Yimayɛ, Agyeiwaa, and Lonely Road.

Music duos DopeNation and Keche Global kept the energy at fever pitch with back-to-back hits. DopeNation had fans on their feet with tracks like Zormizor (Asabone), Gboza, and Nintendo (feat. Shatta Wale), while Keche Global got the crowd buzzing with No Dulling (feat. Kuami Eugene), Diabetes, Pressure, and Aluguntugui.

Legendary rapper Kwaw Kese also set the stage ablaze with songs like Awoyo Sofo (feat. Kofi Mole & Samini), sending fans into a frenzy.

The excitement peaked when renowned DJs Lord and Sly King took over, spinning nostalgic throwback hits that had patrons screaming for more.

In addition to the performances, attendees enjoyed interactive games, with lucky winners receiving souvenirs from the organizers. The festival also featured a cashless market where patrons were encouraged to use the Momo app for seamless transactions.

Content creator Mohammed Ali, popularly known as Almed, commended the organizers, describing the event as “a job well done.”