MoMo Fest Storms Osu This Weekend with Medikal, EL & others

Accra is set to come alive with rhythm, energy, and celebration as MoMo Fest makes its grand stop at the Mantse Palace forecourt in Osu this Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30.

Organized by Mobile Money Limited with the support of MTN Ghana, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable two-day experience. Music lovers will be treated to electrifying performances from some of Ghana’s finest artistes including DJ Lord OTB, EL, King Jerry, O’Kenneth, and Medikal.

Festival goers can look forward to high-energy entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the best of Ghanaian creativity.

MoMo Fest goes beyond music – it is about innovation, impact, and community. At last weekend’s Jamestown edition, Mobile Money Limited, the headline sponsor, introduced service stands where attendees accessed MoMo services, MTN SIM replacements, product education, and real-time customer support. The MoMo team also shared fraud prevention tips, empowering customers to stay safe while enjoying the convenience of MoMo.

A major highlight was the MoMo Fraud Awareness Quiz, which blended learning with fun and drew an enthusiastic crowd of young people eager to test their knowledge. The competition reinforced a vital message: while MoMo connects people to life’s essentials, safety remains key.

With the Osu edition just days away, organizers are calling on the public to join the excitement. Entry is free – simply download the MoMo App to be part of the celebration.