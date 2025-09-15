MoMo Fest 2025 Drives Cashless Economy and Local Business Growth

Local businesses, traders, and artisans at Mile 7 Achimota saw a surge in sales over the weekend as MoMo Fest 2025, organized by MobileMoney Ltd, transformed the community into a hub of commerce, culture, and digital awareness.

The two-day festival injected fresh income into the informal sector, giving food vendors, artisans, and small traders a rare opportunity to boost sales and expand their customer base.

At the same time, it highlighted Ghana’s ongoing shift toward a cashless economy, with mobile money serving as the preferred mode of payment throughout the event. This dual impact of economic empowerment on the ground and digital adoption at scale underscored the festival’s growing role as both a marketplace and a catalyst for financial transformation.

Economic Boost for Traders and Vendors

Food vendors, artisans, and small business owners reported strong sales, with many calling the festival one of their most successful weekends in months.

Stalls serving traditional meals, drinks, and handmade crafts bustled with activity from morning till night, while nearby shops, taxi drivers, and guesthouses thrived thanks to the massive crowd.

“This weekend was a game-changer for me. I made more sales than I usually do in an entire week,” said the CEO of Freda Coops of Nature .

The Founder of First Impression Elite Ltd, beaming with excitement, commended MobileMoney Ltd for creating such an impactful platform. She noted that MoMo Fest 2025 not only gave businesses like his the opportunity to showcase their products but also opened doors for networking and brand visibility.

According to her, initiatives of this kind play a vital role in empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening Ghana’s business ecosystem.

Yards by Nhaa, a clothing brand that participated in the festival, also shared its experience. The owner expressed gratitude to MobileMoney Ltd for providing the platform, noting that MoMo Fest 2025 boosted sales and created an avenue to connect with new customers. She added that beyond sales, the exposure and networking opportunities gained at the event would help grow the brand in the long term.

Information gathered by News Ghana’s Journalist Isaac Kofi Dzokpo indicates that festivals like MoMo Fest not only generate direct sales but also boost spending in transportation, hospitality, and retail, creating a ripple effect that supports local economies even after the music ends.

Cashless Festival Experience

A standout feature of MoMo Fest was its cashless fair, where mobile money served as the main mode of payment. Attendees used MoMo to buy food, crafts, and souvenirs, enjoying speed, convenience, and security without the hassle of carrying cash.

The setup gave small traders a practical taste of digital payments while building consumer trust in Ghana’s fast-expanding mobile money ecosystem. For many vendors, this was their first time running a fully cashless business model.

Digital Finance Education and Fraud Awareness

Beyond entertainment and trade, the festival doubled as a learning space. A live drama on mobile money fraud educated the crowd on how scammers operate and how to stay safe, using humor to deliver serious lessons. Service booths provided real-time support, SIM replacements, and demonstrations of secure mobile money practices.

“I came for the fun, but I’m leaving with knowledge on how to protect my MoMo wallet,” said Kofi, a university student who attended with friends.

Blending Culture and Community Engagement

MoMo Fest also celebrated Ghanaian culture with music, dance, and live performances. This blend of entertainment and business engagement deepened community ties and highlighted MTN MoMo’s role beyond financial services as a partner in social and economic development.

For the people of Achimota, it wasn’t just a festival; it was a testament to how economic empowerment and digital finance could be exciting, interactive, and transformative. Families came for the music and food but left with insights on secure mobile transactions. Traders watched their businesses grow, while young people got a firsthand experience of a cashless marketplace.

Long-Term Significance

Industry experts believe MoMo Fest will have lasting impact by promoting entrepreneurship, encouraging digital adoption, and boosting Ghana’s informal sector. With Ghana steadily moving toward a more digitized economy, events like MoMo Fest show how technology can merge seamlessly with culture to benefit businesses and consumers alike.

As the sun set, the festival grounds transformed into a vibrant concert arena. Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, DopeNation, Tulenkey, Mensa Jr, and DJ Aroma lit up the stage with electrifying performances that kept the crowd on its feet. From rap anthems to Afrobeats rhythms, the night was packed with energy, dance, and excitement, turning the festival into not just an economic celebration but also a cultural and entertainment spectacle.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh