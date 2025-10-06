MoMo Fest 2025 Concludes with Historic Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

Thousands of fans gathered at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday night, September 27, 2025, as Sarkodie brought his flagship Rapperholic concert to Kumasi for the first time in years, braving heavy downpours to witness what many describe as one of the Ashanti capital’s largest entertainment events.

The concert served as the grand finale for MoMo Fest 2025, a month-long initiative by MTN Mobile Money Limited aimed at promoting financial inclusion, encouraging mobile money adoption, and raising awareness about fraud prevention. The campaign featured educational roadshows, cashless market fairs and community engagement activities across the country.

MoMoFest in Kumasi was organized in partnership with MTN Enterprise Business, aYo Insurance, GCB Bank PLC, FNB Bank, and Sarkcess Music, with the two-day celebration featuring a cashless fair before climaxing with the Rapperholic Concert.

Despite challenging weather conditions that soaked the pitch and equipment, the event proceeded as scheduled. Gates opened in the afternoon, and by nightfall the stadium had reached capacity, with enthusiastic fans still attempting to gain entry. The venue hosted a MoMo Cashless Market and Fair where vendors accepted payments exclusively through mobile money, providing practical demonstrations of digital payment utility.

The concert lineup featured several high-profile Ghanaian artists including Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Donzy, Kweku Smoke, and Efya. However, the night’s most memorable moment came when Shatta Wale made a surprise entrance onto the stage, and the stadium erupted with jubilation as fans chanted and screamed to welcome back a brotherhood many thought was lost forever.

When Shatta Wale appeared alongside Sarkodie at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the moment wasn’t simply about music—it became one of the most unexpected alliances in Ghanaian music. The two artists, whose relationship has experienced public tensions over the years, delivered back-to-back performances that electrified the crowd.

Sarkodie’s set spanned hits from throughout his career, including an emotional on-stage moment with his mentor Obrafour that drew loud cheers from the audience. The move marked more than just a change of venue – it symbolized a return to his roots and a tribute to the Ashanti capital.

The show officially concluded around 4 a.m., with thousands of attendees exiting the venue amid high energy and excitement. Security services reported no major incidents beyond minor crowd disturbances, confirming that safety measures were successfully enforced throughout the night.

Patron Charles Dornor described the concert as exceeding expectations. “Momo Fest has shown the power of mobile money not just as a tool for financial transactions, but as a platform for cultural connection,” he stated.

The event has been characterized as one of Kumasi’s largest music gatherings in recent history. By combining entertainment with financial technology education, MoMo Fest 2025 demonstrated how corporate initiatives can blend commercial objectives with cultural engagement.

Shatta Wale flew back to Accra on September 29, 2025, after the concert, with emotional scenes at Kumasi Airport as fans expressed appreciation for his participation in the historic event.

The Rapperholic Homecoming represented more than a concert relocation from Accra to Kumasi. It symbolized Sarkodie’s connection to his regional roots while showcasing Kumasi’s capacity to host major entertainment events. The successful execution despite adverse weather conditions highlighted both fan dedication and organizational competence.

For MTN, the MoMo Fest finale achieved multiple objectives: promoting mobile money adoption, demonstrating cashless transaction capabilities, raising fraud awareness, and associating the brand with positive cultural experiences. Whether these initiatives translate into sustained mobile money usage increases remains to be measured.

The collaboration between corporate sponsors and entertainment figures like Sarkodie illustrates evolving approaches to financial technology promotion in Ghana. Rather than relying solely on advertising campaigns, companies increasingly partner with cultural events that naturally attract target audiences.

As mobile money continues penetrating Ghana’s economy, events like MoMo Fest serve both commercial and educational purposes. The cashless market provided practical experience with digital payments while the concert created positive brand associations.

Whether future editions can replicate this year’s success, particularly the unexpected Sarkodie-Shatta Wale collaboration, presents an interesting challenge for organizers. The surprise element contributed significantly to the event’s impact and social media buzz.

For now, MoMo Fest 2025 concludes as a successful blend of finance, technology, and entertainment, leaving Kumasi with memories of a rain-soaked night when music brought thousands together while quietly advancing digital financial inclusion.