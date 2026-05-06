MoMo CEO backs golf as platform for business, community building

The Chief Executive Officer of Momo Ghana, Mr Shaibu Haruna, has expressed enthusiasm about the role of golf as a powerful platform for building connections that drive growth.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club, where he joined other dignitaries for the ceremonial tee-off, he said he was excited to be associated with the sport.

According to him, golf provides a unique environment for networking, fostering relationships, and promoting business development.

“It is a great atmosphere here, and I am glad to be meeting many people. It’s excellent for sportsmanship and community building,” he noted.

He added that the event brought together players from the fintech and banking sectors, creating a relaxed and engaging setting for sharing ideas.

“Momo is part of the MTN Group family, representing its fintech arm alongside digital infrastructure. We are proud to be part of this sport and look forward to continued involvement,” he said.

Mr Haruna emphasised that MTN has a longstanding commitment to supporting sports and recreational activities and intends to maintain that support.

The one-day, 18-hole Stableford tournament featured over 100 amateur golfers from clubs across Ghana and the continent. It was organised as a prelude to the 3i Africa Summit 2026, which officially opens today and runs through Friday, May 8, at the Destiny Arena.

Other dignitaries present at the tee-off included the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama and the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

In his remarks, Dr Asiama reaffirmed Ghana’s potential as a prime destination for prestigious sports like golf.

He stressed the need for sustained investment to grow the sport and nurture talent capable of representing the country at higher levels.

He also shared a personal commitment to improving his golf skills and encouraged more people to take up the sport for its health benefits, fitness advantages and opportunities to expand social networks.