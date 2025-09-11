MoMo Business App Launched to Enhance Merchant and Entrepreneur Operations

MTN Ghana’s MobileMoney Ltd has unveiled a new MoMo Business App aimed at transforming the way merchants and entrepreneurs manage their businesses in Ghana. The launch took place during the maiden edition of DigiFest 2025 at the MTN House in Accra.

The MoMo Business App is expected to play a vital role in strengthening Ghana’s financial ecosystem by simplifying transactions, boosting efficiency, and promoting financial inclusion.

It is designed to help merchants accept payments seamlessly, track revenue in real-time, generate invoices, and access detailed financial reports.

The Chief Products and Services Officer for MobileMoney Ltd, Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, speaking at the launch of the DigiFest 2025 hinted that MoMo Business App represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driving digital innovation in Ghana.

The app also provides a secure and user-friendly platform to improve customer experiences while enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.

“The MoMo Business App represents a significant milestone in our journey to harness the power of digital innovation to strengthen Ghana’s financial ecosystem and drive financial inclusion,” she noted.

Acheampong stressed that merchants are the heartbeat of Ghana’s economy, and the app was created to make running businesses easier, smarter, and faster.

She added that the app is available for free download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, urging merchants to take advantage of the tool to grow their businesses.

The launch formed part of DigiFest 2025, a digital innovation festival designed to showcase creativity, technological solutions, and new opportunities within Ghana’s growing digital ecosystem.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh