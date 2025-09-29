MOLEX Foundation Urges Support For Girls In STEM Education

Source: Kofi Yesu

The President of Molex Foundation Africa, Dr. Patrick Essien, a Space and Environmental Scientist and Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, has appealed for greater support to train more than 500 young girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

According to Dr. Essien, STEM has long been perceived as a male-dominated field, which has sidelined the interests and participation of many girls. This stereotype, he said, has discouraged young women from exploring the vast opportunities that STEM careers offer.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sheroes in STEM today, where 60 girls successfully graduated after receiving training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, robotics, and critical thinking, Dr. Essien underscored the importance of breaking barriers and empowering girls to excel in STEM disciplines.

Through the Sheroes in STEM initiative, Molex Foundation Africa is seeking to scale up its impact, with a special focus on the northern regions, to equip young girls with relevant 21st-century skills.

Dr. Essien emphasized that with adequate support from government, corporate bodies, and philanthropists, the foundation will be able to extend its reach and empower hundreds more young African girls to pursue excellence in STEM.