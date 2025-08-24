Mohbad’s Father Alleges Physical Abuse by Naira Marley as Controversy Deepens

The father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has directly contradicted recent public denials by music executive Naira Marley, alleging that his son suffered physical abuse while signed to Marlian Music.

Joseph Aloba’s latest claims add another layer to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

In a detailed interview with Sunday Scoop, Aloba provided specific testimony about witnessing mistreatment during Mohbad’s time under Naira Marley’s record label. The grieving father described visiting Naira Marley’s home after his son raised concerns about his working conditions and treatment.

“There were about three other people present at the time; two of them are still alive today. They were people working with Naira Marley, even though they were younger and still under him. One of them once came to me to report that Naira Marley was beating Mohbad,” Aloba stated in the interview.

The allegations directly challenge Naira Marley’s recent public defense of his relationship with the deceased singer. Earlier this week, Naira Marley released a viral video arguing his innocence and suggesting he only tried to help Mohbad, denying involvement in any harassment or his eventual death.

Aloba also addressed financial irregularities that he claims created tension between the label boss and his son. According to the father’s account, Naira Marley expressed concerns about Mohbad using unauthorized accounts for transactions, leading to disputes over financial management.

“Naira Marley complained to me that he (Mohbad) was collecting money with an account that is not his and that he (Naira Marley) had to force him to use his personal account,” Aloba revealed, explaining that he also noticed irregular payment sources when receiving money from his son.

The father emphasized that he had personally witnessed concerning behavior during his visits to address his son’s complaints. His testimony includes claims of having direct conversations with other individuals working under Naira Marley who allegedly reported the physical altercations.

Joseph Aloba has spoken out again about his son’s struggles and the circumstances surrounding his death, maintaining his position despite Naira Marley’s public attempts to clear his name. The ongoing dispute has reignited public interest in the investigation into Mohbad’s death.

The controversy stems from the complex relationship between Mohbad and his former label, which deteriorated significantly before the singer’s death in September 2023. The young artist had publicly spoken about disputes with his record label management before his passing at age 27.

Naira Marley has recently called on the Lagos State Police Command to reopen investigations into Mohbad’s death, a move that some observers interpret as an attempt to demonstrate transparency while others view it as a response to mounting public pressure.

The music executive’s video defense addressed allegations that had circulated since Mohbad’s death, with Naira Marley claiming his interventions were motivated by concerns about the young singer’s alleged substance use. However, these explanations have failed to satisfy critics and family members seeking accountability.

The case has highlighted broader concerns about artist welfare and protection within Nigeria’s music industry. Mohbad’s death prompted widespread calls for better safeguards for young artists and more transparent business practices within record labels.

Legal experts following the case note that the conflicting testimonies between family members and industry figures complicate efforts to establish definitive facts about the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death. The police investigation continues to examine various aspects of the singer’s final months.

Joseph Aloba has rejected claims by Naira Marley that he had no hand in the troubles his son faced while alive, maintaining that evidence supports his allegations of mistreatment. The father’s consistent testimony across multiple interviews has kept public attention focused on the case.

The ongoing dispute reflects deeper tensions within Nigeria’s entertainment industry, where young artists often navigate complex relationships with powerful music executives and label owners. Mohbad’s case has become a symbol for broader discussions about industry reform and artist protection.

Public opinion remains divided, with some supporting the family’s quest for answers while others question the timing and nature of various allegations. The controversy continues to generate significant social media engagement and media coverage across Nigeria and beyond.