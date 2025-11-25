MoGCSP, UNFPA, GPRTU launches 2025 16 Days of Activism campaign to tackle Gender-Based

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in partnership with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched the 2025 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Ghana.

The initiative, themed “16 Routes, 16 Stations, 16 Destinations: Public Transport Union Unite Against GBV,” aims to engage the public and transport operators in preventing and responding to gender-based violence. The campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Human Rights Day. The event includes a national launch and 16 regional launches, focusing on fostering critical dialogue and action within public transport spaces across Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling domestic gender-based violence, announcing that a bill aimed at addressing the issue is awaiting parliamentary approval.

She stated that the proposed legislation has been presented to the president, who is eager to sign it into law. She thanked stakeholders, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for their support in combating gender-based violence, particularly in the transport sector.

The minister expressed gratitude to UNFPA and transport owners for their collaboration in addressing the issue, stating that their efforts will help eradicate gender-based violence in society.

Mrs. Lartey emphasized that the government’s initiative is part of its broader efforts to address domestic gender-based violence, and she urged all stakeholders to continue working together to create a safer and more equitable society.

According to Dr. Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Country Representative, the campaign seeks to reach millions of people and ensure that commuters, drivers, station workers, market women, porters, and young people across all stations in all 16 regions have access to life-saving information on GBV prevention, family planning, maternal health, and adolescent sexual and reproductive rights.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, with a focus on transforming everyday public spaces into safe and inclusive environments.

By leveraging transport stations and markets as hubs for awareness and solidarity, UNFPA aims to create a groundswell of support for GBV prevention and promote healthy behaviors among vulnerable populations.

On his part, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim Moro, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) cautioned drivers to refrain from harassing young girls under the age of 18.

He issued a stern warning to drivers and mates, stating that anyone found engaging in an affair with a minor will face the full force of the law.

Alhaji moro emphasized that the GPRTU will not tolerate such behavior and is committed to protecting the rights and safety of all individuals, particularly vulnerable young girls. He urged drivers to respect the law and avoid actions that could lead to serious consequences.