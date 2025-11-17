MOGA to Host Annual Purple Pride Dinner Dance

The Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA) is excited to host its annual Purple Pride Dinner Dance, scheduled for Saturday, 29th November 2025 at Functions Junction, Tse Addo.

The annual Purple Pride Dinner Dance event seeks to bring together members of the MOGA community in Accra, and Chapters across the country for an evening of reflection, celebration and networking.

This year’s event will feature the renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, director, and entrepreneur, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, an old girl of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School as the Guest Speaker. Known for her groundbreaking work in film and television production, Shirley Frimpong Manso continues to inspire women across the continent through her creativity, excellence and leadership.

A special highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of the 66th Speech and Prize-Giving Day logo by MOGA 2001, the host year group, as well as the presentation of Special Recognition Awards to distinguished old girls who have contributed to the growth of the association and Mfantsiman Girls Senior High school in diverse ways. Year groups and chapters who have successfully fulfilled their commitments toward the Library Project, an initiative aimed at enhancing academic excellence, will also be honoured.

“The annual Purple Pride Dinner Dance is more than just a social event. It is a time to reflect on what we have accomplished together, reconnect, and look forward to new opportunities to serve our alma mater and community, says Henrietta Opokua Amissah, National President.

Mrs. Henritta Amissah encouraged members to register early to be part of an evening of elegance and celebration.

About MOGA

The Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA) is the official alumni network of Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School. It is dedicated to fostering lifelong connections, supporting personal and professional growth, and advancing the school’s legacy through strategic initiatives. MOGA is committed to empowering women and communities through programs focused on health, education, and social impact.

For more information contact:

Shirley Tony Kum

Vice President

Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association

Contact: 0540116600

Email: [email protected]