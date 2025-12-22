Model of the Year Anok Yai Undergoes Successful Lung Surgery

Supermodel Anok Yai revealed she underwent robotic lung surgery last week after battling a congenital defect that had been silently damaging her heart and lungs. The 27 year old fashion icon shared the news with her Instagram followers on Friday.

Yai disclosed she had been dealing with the health crisis for the past year. The condition was overworking her heart and slowly destroying her lungs, according to her social media post. She explained the defect remained asymptomatic throughout most of her life before symptoms suddenly emerged and rapidly worsened.

What began as a persistent cough escalated into chest pains, episodes of coughing up blood, and breathing difficulties. The Sudanese American model continued working through the symptoms while searching for appropriate medical care. She eventually realized postponing treatment would only allow her condition to deteriorate further.

On Thursday, Yai underwent successful robotic thoracic surgery performed by Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his medical team at NYU Langone hospital. The minimally invasive procedure is designed to remove diseased lung tissue and treat complex pulmonary conditions. She also thanked Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and the Beverly Hills Concierge Health team for discovering her condition.

The surgery comes just weeks after Yai received the Model of the Year honor at the 2025 British Fashion Awards in London. The British Fashion Council recognized her industry dominance over the past year, which included high profile campaigns for Versace, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent, plus her role as the face of Mugler’s Alien fragrance.

Yai made fashion history in 2018 when she became the second Black model after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada runway show. Her modeling career began unexpectedly in 2017 when a photographer’s candid image of her at Howard University’s homecoming went viral, attracting attention from major modeling agencies. She was studying biochemistry at Plymouth State University with plans to become a doctor before entering the fashion industry.

The model expressed confidence in her recovery and promised fans she would return. Fellow celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Taraji P. Henson, and Winnie Harlow sent supportive messages following her announcement.

Congenital defects affect approximately three to four percent of babies born each year. Many remain dormant for years or throughout an individual’s entire lifetime before symptoms emerge.