MobileMoney LTD Prioritizes Security and App Adoption in 2026

MobileMoney LTD will focus heavily on mobile app enhancement and fraud prevention as Ghana’s leading mobile money platform charts its strategic direction for 2026, Chief Executive Officer Shaibu Haruna announced on Tuesday.

The MTN Ghana subsidiary, which serves over seventeen million registered subscribers, described 2025 as a transformative year that saw significant progress in moving customers onto advanced digital services including mobile payments and digital lending. The company also successfully completed a major corporate restructuring to meet regulatory localisation requirements.

Haruna identified mobile app adoption as the top priority for the coming year, with plans to enhance features, simplify user experience, and introduce more personalized services to make the application the preferred engagement channel for customers.

“Digital engagement is the future,” Haruna stated. “In 2026, we will double down on making our app the preferred choice for customers by delivering enhanced features, intuitive design, and personalized experiences.”

The focus on app development comes as mobile money operators increasingly compete to shift customers from basic Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes to more sophisticated smartphone applications that offer expanded functionality and better user interfaces.

Security remains another central pillar of the company’s strategy. MobileMoney LTD deployed enhanced compliance tools and advanced fraud detection systems throughout 2025 aimed at strengthening the security and integrity of digital transactions.

“Our fight against digital fraud has been relentless,” Haruna explained. “By deploying advanced compliance tools and intensifying customer fraud awareness, we have reinforced trust in digital transactions and are steadily building confidence in the financial ecosystem.”

Digital financial fraud has emerged as a significant challenge for Ghana’s fintech sector, with criminals employing increasingly sophisticated techniques to target mobile money users. Industry players have responded by investing heavily in security infrastructure and customer education programs.

MobileMoney LTD also plans to deepen collaboration with regulators as the financial services sector continues to evolve. Haruna noted that Ghana’s changing regulatory landscape presents new opportunities for innovation, which the company intends to leverage while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

The company recently completed a statutory merger with newly incorporated MobileMoney Fintech Limited in December 2025 to satisfy localisation requirements under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019. The legislation mandates that dedicated electronic money issuers maintain at least 30 percent local equity participation.

Shareholders of Scancom PLC (Publicly Listed Company), MTN Ghana’s parent company, unanimously approved the merger at an extraordinary general meeting held on December 1, 2025. The restructuring positions MobileMoney for potential listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange within three to five years, subject to regulatory and corporate approvals.

MobileMoney LTD was launched in 2009 and has grown to become Ghana’s dominant mobile financial services platform. The company offers a wide array of services spanning payment solutions, remittance, banking technology, insurance technology, savings and loans aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

By December 2024, the business had expanded to include 22 partner banks, approximately 17 million active users and over 500,000 active agents and merchants nationwide. The platform handles billions of cedis in transactions monthly, serving as critical infrastructure for Ghana’s digital economy.

Haruna expressed appreciation to partners and stakeholders for their continued support in building a secure and resilient fintech ecosystem. He concluded by expressing confidence in the future of fintech in Ghana, noting that MobileMoney LTD is well positioned to lead the industry into a transformative 2026.

The company’s strategic priorities align with broader trends in African fintech, where established players are investing heavily in user experience improvements and security measures to defend market share against emerging competitors while expanding financial inclusion.

Industry analysts will be watching whether MobileMoney’s focus on app adoption can accelerate the shift away from USSD channels, which remain popular among less tech-savvy users but offer limited functionality compared to full featured smartphone applications.