MobileMoney Limited Sponsors Money Zone at National Science and Maths Quiz

MobileMoney Limited (LTD) has partnered with the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) as a sponsor of the regional championships and the Money Zone segment in the national championship. The mobile financial services subsidiary of MTN Ghana announced its involvement on Sunday, November 3, 2025, positioning the sponsorship as part of its commitment to youth development, digital financial literacy, and nurturing the next generation of fintech innovators.

The company is providing electronic cash rewards and gifts for winners of the Money Zone segment from the quarter final stage through to the grand finale. All contesting schools will receive cash prizes based on points earned in each contest. Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial Operations Officer of MobileMoney LTD, emphasized the company’s priority to support initiatives celebrating academic excellence and inspiring young people to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

At MobileMoney LTD, one of our core priorities is to support initiatives that celebrate academic excellence and inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM, he stated. The NSMQ provides an excellent platform to invest in the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and problem solvers who will shape Ghana’s digital and financial technological future. Ali added that the sponsorship will expose students to opportunities within the fintech and digital innovation space while encouraging responsible and secure use of digital finance services to prevent fraud.

The National Science and Maths Quiz launched its 2025 edition in mid October with a record breaking 174 participating schools, the highest number in the competition’s history. The contest began with preliminary stages running from October 20 to 24, followed by the One Eighth stage from October 26 to 28. The quarter final took place on October 30, with the semi final scheduled for November 3 and the grand finale set for November 6.

MobileMoney LTD’s strategic intent is to lead the delivery of digital solutions for Africa’s progress through its Platform business agenda. The company continues to create opportunities for players in the fintech industry to access its wide customer base and varied services. MobileMoney LTD was launched in 2009 as a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for mobile financial services. The platform has over 17 million registered subscribers and offers payment solutions, remittance, Banktech, Insurtech, savings and loans aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The NSMQ, produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, continues to draw massive national attention annually. This year’s competition features sponsors including NASCO, VitaMilk, Ayuda, Virtual Security Africa, Admissions Checker, German Ozone Medical Centre, Achimota Retail Centre, Ace Medical Insurance, Slamm Technologies, Family Health Medical School, and Chopbox Technologies. Jupay Money Transfer also returned as a sponsor, headlining the True or False Round while launching a remittance initiative connecting global alumni with their former schools.

Ghana’s longest running and most watched academic contest has been broadcast since 1993, gaining national prominence for showcasing academic brilliance and inspiring excellence among students across the country. The competition is broadcast live on Joy News, Joy Prime, and Joy FM. The 2024 edition saw Mfantsipim School crowned champions, continuing the tradition of intense academic rivalry that has made the NSMQ a cultural phenomenon in Ghanaian education.

MobileMoney LTD has recently expanded its focus beyond traditional mobile money services. In January 2025, the company partnered with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana through the Retail Financial Distribution Research Initiative (ReFinD) to conduct research on mobile money agent networks aimed at expanding financial inclusion among underserved communities. The company also launched blockchain integration frameworks to enhance transaction traceability and combat mobile money fraud.