MobileMoney Limited  Intensifies Fight Against Fraud with “Shine Your Eye” Campaign

MobileMoney Limited (MoMo), a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has extended its nationwide “Shine Your Eye” campaign to the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra as part of efforts to sensitize traders and customers on practical ways to protect themselves from mobile money fraud and related scams.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s broader effort to promote digital and financial safety while empowering Ghanaians to recognize and avoid fraudulent activities.

The outreach featured a lively drama performance that highlighted common fraud tactics and demonstrated simple preventive measures. The interactive session attracted a large crowd of traders and shoppers, who participated actively in discussions with MTN’s education team.

MTN Ghana Mobile Money staff also seized the opportunity to interact closely with market folks, answering questions, clarifying concerns, and providing one-on-one guidance on secure mobile money practices.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abdul Majeed Rufai, Senior Manager, Commercial, MTN Mobile Money Limited, emphasized that education remains a core pillar in the company’s anti-fraud strategy.

“Education is one of the most effective ways to fight fraud. Beyond what we do on TV and radio, we believe in taking education directly to communities. That’s why we’re here today and why our teams continue to visit markets across the country every week,” Mr. Rufai stated.

He explained that the Shine Your Eye campaign blends community engagement with relatable drama to make fraud prevention messages more engaging and impactful.

Mr. Rufai also reminded customers of MTN’s three golden rules — never share your PIN, never allow anyone to perform a transaction on your behalf, and never approve any prompt you did not initiate.

He cautioned customers against falling for fake promotions, stressing that MTN never demands payment from winners of its legitimate promotions.

“Customers should disregard anyone who claims they’ve won a promotion and must pay to receive their prize. MTN will contact winners directly, and no payment is ever required,” he said.

Mr. Rufai further disclosed that MTN continues to enhance its systems to detect and block fraudulent messages, intercepting millions daily. However, he urged customers to remain vigilant and protect sensitive details such as one-time passwords (OTPs).

The Agbogbloshie activation forms part of MTN Ghana’s ongoing commitment to promote safe digital and financial practices, especially ahead of the festive season a period often associated with increased fraudulent activity.

Traders and customers at the market commended MTN for adopting drama and direct engagement to make fraud education more relatable and called for similar initiatives in other markets across the country.