MobileMoney Limited Honours 22 Partners at Annual Fintech Stakeholder Awards in Accra

MobileMoney Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana honoured 22 key partners for excellence in performance, innovation, customer support and adoption of advanced technologies at the 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Dinner and Awards held in Accra on December 16, 2025. Leading fintech innovators, partner banks, technology providers, mobile money agents, merchants, regulators and media stakeholders gathered to reflect on shared achievements and celebrate excellence across Ghana’s fintech ecosystem under the theme Celebrating the Power of Partnership and Service Excellence in Fintech.

Hubtel Limited was adjudged Overall Best Fintech Partner of the Year while First Atlantic Bank received Overall Best Bank Partner recognition. Patrick Penrich Ventures emerged as Overall Best Mobile Money (MoMo) Agent taking home 50,000 Ghana cedis and Ayewamu was named Overall Best Merchant receiving 30,000 cedis. Other award recipients included Ghana Water Company, IT Consortium, Letshego, Nestlé, Business and Financial Times, NewsGhana, Joy News and Joy FM, Jumo, Comviva, Blue Penguin, KGL Technologies, Onafriq and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) among others.

Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MobileMoney Limited described the evening as a celebration of collaboration and service excellence noting that partnership remains the foundation of the company’s success. The executive stated that the event represents more than a celebration as it serves as a testament to what collaboration and innovation can achieve. The theme captures both the journey and the promise of shared future according to the chief executive.

Haruna acknowledged the critical contributions of partners across the ecosystem including banks and financial institutions that provide liquidity and enable seamless transactions, technology partners who ensure the robustness and security of the MoMo platform, fintech partners driving innovation by solving real customer pain points and mobile money agents and merchants who serve as the backbone of the ecosystem nationwide. He also paid tribute to the Bank of Ghana for its visionary leadership and enabling regulatory frameworks that have allowed the fintech industry to innovate and thrive.

The CEO further highlighted emerging opportunities within the fintech landscape citing policy initiatives such as digital lending frameworks, virtual assets, open banking and the potential introduction of the electronic Cedi (e-Cedi). He welcomed government led digital initiatives including the proposed Fintech Growth Fund and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered trade data analytics systems reaffirming MobileMoney Limited’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to advance Ghana’s digital future.

Hayford Kumah, Head of the FinTech Oversight and Supervision Unit at the Bank of Ghana represented the Governor and reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to fostering a robust and enabling regulatory environment for the fintech industry. He noted that the Bank of Ghana remains focused on creating policies and supervisory frameworks that encourage innovation while safeguarding the stability of the financial system. The official emphasized that trust will remain the foundation of Ghana’s digital financial evolution with the central bank’s mandate focused on fostering trust, safety and soundness in the financial system.

Blue Penguin received recognition as Fintech Partner of the Year for Payments while Ghana Water Company Limited received the award for State Owned Enterprise of the Year. CAMFED was celebrated as Development Partner of the Year and Nestlé took home the award for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Partner of the Year. In the corporate category KGL Technologies was named Corporate Partner of the Year while Comviva was recognized as Tech Partner of the Year. In the banking and lending segments Letshego won Bank Partner of the Year for Lending and Jumo was named Fintech Partner of the Year for Lending.

Media contributions received recognition with Business and Financial Times named Media Partner for Print, Joy FM and Joy News awarded Media Partner for Radio and Television and NewsGhana honoured as Media Partner for Online. The Bank of Ghana was celebrated as Fintech Enabler and Regulator of the Year acknowledging its critical role in shaping a progressive digital financial ecosystem. IT Consortium received recognition as Integration Partner of the Year while Onafriq was honoured as Interoperability Partner of the Year.

Dzifa Romano Mensah, Head of Human Resources at MobileMoney Limited highlighted how partnership, collaboration and innovation are key to moving the industry ahead. The executive stated that participants come together not just as industry players but as a community dedicated to pushing boundaries, creating innovative solutions and opening doors that drive Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem forward. Progress made as an industry has been possible through contributions of customers, regulators, financial service providers, fintech innovators, aggregators, agents, merchants and countless partners who work every day to expand access, deepen financial inclusion and improve lives.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Bank of Ghana, partner banks, the Cyber Security Authority, technology partners, government agencies and industry leaders from the fintech and telecommunications sectors. Executives from MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Limited were also present. Guests were treated to a surprise performance by Kofi Kinaata, live music and festive celebration in honour of the achievements of Ghana’s thriving fintech community. The evening concluded with music, entertainment and celebrations as stakeholders marked another milestone in Ghana’s digital finance journey.

Hubtel’s citation commended the company for exceptional leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence in Ghana’s digital financial landscape. The company’s dedication to building secure payment infrastructure combined with strong compliance with the Payment Systems and Services Act (PSSA) was recognized as setting a benchmark across the fintech sector. The event underscored the importance of trust and compliance in sustaining Ghana’s fintech growth with regulators encouraging all industry players to strengthen compliance systems and reinforce financial crime prevention as the sector continues to expand.

MobileMoney Limited launched in 2009 and has grown to serve over 17 million registered subscribers. The company offers a wide array of mobile financial services spanning payment solutions, remittance, banking technology, insurance technology, savings and loans to customers all aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment. The platform has evolved from enabling basic transfers and airtime purchases into a robust digital ecosystem that now powers payments, credit, savings, pensions and investment services nationwide.

Ghana has maintained its position as Africa’s top mobile money market for eight consecutive years according to Bank of Ghana assessments. The industry’s growth reflects strong consumer trust in digital financial services enabled by supportive regulatory frameworks and innovative partnerships across the ecosystem. Mobile money transactions in Ghana have grown exponentially supporting economic activities ranging from small scale commerce to large corporate payments while expanding financial access to previously underserved populations.

The awards night represents a crucial mechanism for rewarding excellence and acknowledging hard work that has positioned Ghana at the top of mobile money adoption globally. MobileMoney Limited reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an open platform that welcomes innovation from both fintech startups and established players as it continues to drive excellence and partnership across the ecosystem. The company emphasized its open for business approach counting on brilliant ideas from partners to stimulate industry growth.

Looking ahead MobileMoney Limited expressed confidence in Ghana’s evolving digital policy environment referencing initiatives such as digital lending frameworks, virtual asset guidelines, open banking and prospects of a central bank digital currency. Government reforms like the proposed Fintech Growth Fund and AI powered revenue analytics systems represent transformative steps toward boosting innovation and transparency. The company reaffirmed commitment to driving Ghana’s digital revolution and boosting collaboration across the sector through open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and open platform partnerships.

The recognition of diverse partners across multiple categories demonstrates the breadth of collaboration required to build a thriving digital financial ecosystem. From technology providers ensuring secure infrastructure to agents and merchants serving customers in communities nationwide, each stakeholder plays a vital role in expanding financial inclusion. The awards ceremony highlighted how collective effort across public and private sectors has positioned Ghana as a regional leader in fintech innovation and mobile money adoption.