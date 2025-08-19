MobileMoney lights up Bukom with MoMoFest Season 2

MobileMoney LTD has launched Season 2 of its flagship community event, MoMoFest Keteke, with an electrifying start at Bukom, Jamestown.

The initiative combines fun, education, and entertainment to promote financial inclusion and raise awareness on mobile money fraud prevention.

Following the success of Season 1 in Kumasi and Accra, the new season promises bigger impact.

The Bukom edition featured thrilling performances from Olivetheboy, Mr. Drew, Fameye, King Jerry, and several emerging artistes.

A cashless market also showcased MoMo’s benefits, with vendors offering discounts of up to 20%.

The highlight was the MoMo Keteke Game Show, where participants stood a chance to win up to GHS 10,000, alongside engaging fraud awareness sessions designed to empower the community.

Speaking at the event, Alfred Hammond, Senior Manager for Marketing at MobileMoney LTD, said:

“MoMoFest is more than just an event; it’s a movement to make financial services accessible, relatable, and rewarding. By blending education, entertainment, and community engagement, we are showing how mobile money can truly transform lives.”

Through music, drama, and interactive campaigns, MoMoFest continues to drive Ghana’s digitalisation agenda, equipping thousands with the tools and knowledge to adopt digital finance safely.

Launched in April 2025, MoMoFest Season 2 will run from September to November 2025, with stops across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central Regions.

About MobileMoney LTD

MoMo from MTN, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has been at the forefront of mobile financial services since 2009, with over 17 million registered subscribers. Its offerings span payment solutions, remittances, Banktech, Insurtech, savings, and loans, all designed to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment.