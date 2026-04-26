MobileMoney Fintech Moves to Turn Scale Into Active Daily Usage

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL), the MTN Ghana subsidiary responsible for mobile financial services, has announced a clear pivot in corporate strategy, moving away from subscriber registration as its primary metric and toward driving active, everyday use of its digital payments ecosystem.

Chief Products and Services Officer Sylvia Otuo Acheampong outlined the new direction at MTN Ghana’s 2026 Media and Stakeholder Forum in Accra on Sunday, where media practitioners, civil society organisations, regulators, and banking partners gathered to discuss the future of digital financial services in Ghana.

“We have achieved significant scale, but now the focus is on driving usage — ensuring customers actively engage with services beyond basic transactions,” she said.

MMFL, which launched in 2009 and today serves more than 17 million registered subscribers, is expanding its product range to include credit, insurance, and advanced payment solutions as it pursues what Acheampong described as a deeper phase of financial inclusion. A central element of this strategy involves aggressively onboarding merchants and service providers to reduce the sector’s heavy reliance on cash withdrawal and strengthen digital payment flows from one end of a transaction to the other.

She acknowledged that cash withdrawal remains common across some markets but said the company’s long-term goal is to make staying within the digital ecosystem the more practical and attractive choice for everyday spending.

On security, MMFL is deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools to identify and respond to fraud patterns in real time, while simultaneously ramping up public education efforts. The company’s “Shine Your Eye” initiative targets digital literacy improvements and equips customers to recognise social engineering tactics, which Acheampong identified as among the most persistent threats to user safety in the mobile money space.

The forum is part of MTN Ghana’s broader stakeholder engagement programme as the company charts its priorities for digital and financial services growth. MMFL, which was formally separated from the MTN Ghana telecoms arm and began operating as an independent entity following the completion of its regulatory spinoff on March 31, 2026, is now positioning itself as a standalone digital finance platform capable of sustaining growth beyond subscriber headcount.