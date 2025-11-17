MobileMoney Chief Urges Agents to Lead as Efficiency Officers

Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MobileMoney LTD, has challenged Mobile Money Agents nationwide to view themselves as “Chief Efficiency Officers” rather than mere transaction facilitators.

Haruna delivered his address on 17 November at the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, Ghana (MoMAG) Capacity Building Workshop held at the University of Ghana Business School. He spoke to over 200 mobile money agents from across the country during the day-long learning and skill development event.

The CEO emphasized that agents serve as trusted custodians of customer funds and community leaders whose decisions shape the entire digital financial ecosystem. He stressed that effective leadership requires agents to combine clear vision, customer centricity, integrity, collaboration, and continuous learning to build sustainable businesses.

Haruna told participants they’re not simply performing transactional duties but enabling lives and livelihoods. He noted that the information agents share shapes decisions and confidence throughout the ecosystem, highlighting the weight of their responsibility in handling people’s hard-earned money.

The MobileMoney LTD chief underscored that leadership effectiveness and operational efficiency must coexist for business sustainability. He encouraged agents to return to their communities leading with excellence, precision, and agility as models of trusted leadership.

The capacity-building workshop addressed critical subjects for modern mobile money operations. Sessions covered strengthening leadership and operational efficiency, preventing fraud and robbery, understanding the role of banks and financial partners, and preparing for financial security and retirement. Additional topics included enhancing record-keeping and financial literacy, along with fulfilling tax obligations as responsible business operators.

Experts from the Ghana Police Service, Bank of Ghana, Deloitte Ghana, and Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) facilitated the sessions. They provided participants with practical insights and tools to enhance their operations and business resilience.

MoMAG presented two citations during the event, recognizing MobileMoney LTD’s CEO and MTN Ghana for their significant support and commitment to the agent network.

MobileMoney LTD, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, handles Mobile Financial Services and launched operations in 2009. The company has registered over seventeen million subscribers and offers payment solutions, remittance, banking technology, insurance technology, savings and loans aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment across Ghana.