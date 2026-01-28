Mobile Money Transactions Surge To Record Levels In 2025

Mobile money transactions climbed sharply in 2025, with the platform solidifying its dominance in Ghana’s payments system as transaction values and volumes reached unprecedented levels, according to Bank of Ghana data.

From January to October 2025, mobile money transactions reached GH¢3.6 trillion. Transactions increased from GH¢406 billion in September to GH¢436 billion in October, showing strong month on month growth. This represents substantial growth from the GH¢2.368 trillion recorded for the same January to October period in 2024.

The total value of mobile money transactions for 2024 stood at a record GH¢3.0192 trillion, about 57.90 percent growth year on year. The growth was driven by an expanding user base and higher activity levels throughout 2025.

As of February 2025, the total number of registered mobile money accounts stood at 74.1 million, up from 66.9 million during the same period in 2024. Active accounts, defined as wallets that transacted at least once in the previous 90 days, also increased significantly over the period.

The number of registered mobile money agents reached 896,000, with 411,000 active agents providing financial services across the country. Agent networks expanded substantially, supporting wider access across the country, particularly in rural and underserved communities where access to traditional banking services remains limited.

The float balance, which represents the total amount of electronic money available to service providers, increased from GH¢21.13 billion in May 2024 to GH¢22.16 billion in June 2024. Customer balances held in mobile wallets climbed alongside transaction growth, indicating higher usage for savings and transactional purposes as businesses hold more liquidity within digital wallets to manage daily operations.

Transaction volumes also increased sharply in 2024. Total mobile money transactions rose by 18.9 percent to 8.1 billion, up from 6.8 billion in 2023. The Bank of Ghana explained that this growth reflects the increasing use of mobile money for frequent and low value payments.

The average value per transaction also went up. It rose to GH¢372 in 2024, representing a 32.3 percent increase from the GH¢281 recorded in 2023. This suggests mobile money is being used for progressively higher value transactions beyond small retail payments.

Interoperable mobile money transactions, which allow transfers across networks and between banks and wallets, also increased. Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) transaction values grew significantly during the year, with volumes rising as the system gained wider acceptance among users.

The scale of activity highlights how mobile money has become the default channel for customer payments, supplier settlements and wage transfers, particularly for small and informal enterprises that operate outside traditional banking. Mobile payments have now become a vital driver of economic growth in the West African country, accounting for at least half of all formal payment flows.

By contrast, traditional payment instruments continued to lag. Cheque transactions remain far below mobile money volumes, reinforcing the shift toward digital payments for retail and commercial activity. The data show mobile money has moved beyond a convenience tool to core business infrastructure.

The Ghana mobile money market was valued at USD 192.24 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 18.24 percent from 2025 to 2033. This means the value of all mobile money payments will approximately double every four years, rising to nearly USD 934 billion by 2033.

Mobile money usage reaches 59.7 percent of adults in Ghana, who rely on digital wallets for payments, transfers and savings. The abolition of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by the new administration in early 2025 is expected to drive further growth in mobile money transactions, bolstering Ghana’s fintech landscape.

The growth comes as inflation eased and monetary conditions loosened late in the year. MTN dominates the mobile money market with 73 percent market share and 89 percent of mobile financial services revenue.