Mobile Money Platforms Beat Banks on Loan Repayments

Digital footprints and behavioral tracking are giving mobile money platforms an unexpected edge over traditional banks in Ghana’s lending landscape, with data showing significantly better repayment outcomes despite serving financially underserved customers.

Figures presented at the FinTech Stakeholder Forum on Wednesday revealed a surprising pattern. While 55% of mobile money loans were partial defaults and 4.51% full defaults, 40% experienced no default at all, highlighting that most borrowers eventually repay even if not on schedule.

Clara Arthur, CEO of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, explained that mobile platforms leverage built-in KYC systems and detailed digital footprints to assess creditworthiness in ways banks can’t easily replicate. By monitoring user behaviors from mobile top-ups to recurring payments like DSTV subscriptions, platforms can assess repayment capacity in real time and manage risk dynamically, even among borrowers with irregular incomes.

Digital credit platforms have in-built KYC that allows us to understand user behavior, Arthur said during the forum. This visibility and behavioral insight is why mobile money sees better repayment outcomes, despite serving financially underserved customers compared to traditional banks.

She noted that partial defaults often reflect timing issues rather than unwillingness to pay, illustrating how behavioral tracking helps distinguish between temporary cash flow gaps and true credit risk. It’s a nuance that static credit assessments typically miss.

Arthur contrasted this approach with traditional banks, which rely on static credit histories and formal checks that may overlook day-to-day financial behaviors. She suggested that banks and FinTechs can learn from one another, combining regulatory rigor with real-time insights to improve repayment outcomes across the sector.

The discussion also touched on trust and interoperability. Responding to findings that only 42% of mobile financial services users expressed trust in the system, Arthur stressed that confidence depends on seamless coordination between banks, FinTechs and wallets. Interoperability and transparent operations are essential for building consumer confidence, she emphasized.

The FinTech Stakeholder Forum, themed “Harnessing Ghana’s Fintech Potential: Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Credit and Digital Assets,” convened regulators, banks and FinTech operators to explore ways to strengthen Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem. The event, organized by MobileMoney LTD in partnership with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research and the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, took place as the Bank of Ghana prepares to operationalize new digital credit directives.

The conversation underscored that while mobile money platforms are demonstrating strong repayment performance, continued collaboration, technological innovation and trust building will be crucial to sustaining and expanding financial inclusion. The data suggests that understanding how people actually use money daily matters more than traditional credit histories alone.

What makes this particularly striking is that mobile money platforms are reaching customers traditional banks often overlook. Yet by tracking granular transaction patterns, from how regularly someone tops up airtime to whether they maintain subscriptions, platforms can build surprisingly accurate risk profiles. It’s not about having collateral or a formal job, but about demonstrating consistent financial behavior.

The findings come at a critical moment for Ghana’s digital finance sector. The Bank of Ghana announced it will begin receiving applications for digital credit licensing starting November 3, part of efforts to regulate a sector that has grown faster than oversight mechanisms could keep pace.

For borrowers, the implications are significant. Better risk assessment means more people can access credit without traditional barriers like collateral or guarantors. For lenders, it means lower default rates and more sustainable business models. The challenge now is ensuring this model scales responsibly while maintaining the consumer protections that build lasting trust in the system.