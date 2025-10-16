Mobile Money LTD and Shatta Wale  Light Up Accra  with “Shatta Fest 2025″

MobileMoney LTD, in partnership with Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is set to host “Shatta Fest 2025”, a two-day celebration of music, culture, and community.

The much-anticipated event will be held on October 17 and 18, 2025, beginning at 12 p.m. daily, and is powered by MTN MoMo. Organizers promise an unforgettable experience that will unite fans from across Ghana in a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation, and togetherness.

Free Entry and Digital Rewards

This year’s Shatta Fest 2025 comes with free entry for all attendees, underscoring MoMo’s commitment to accessibility and community appreciation. Guests are encouraged to download and explore the MoMo App, available on Google Play and the App Store, for convenient, secure, and rewarding digital transactions before and during the event.

A Festival with a Purpose

Since its inception, MoMo Fest has evolved beyond entertainment to become one of MTN MoMo’s flagship community events. It brings people together in a festive atmosphere while showcasing the power of digital transformation and financial inclusion through mobile money.

Previous editions held in Jamestown, Osu, Achimota, and Kumasi by SarkMusic’s Rapperholic, and in Ashaiman by Stonebwoy, attracted massive crowds and featured electrifying performances, traditional drumming, cultural parades, and interactive MoMo experiences solidifying the festival’s reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting annual celebrations.

Connecting Communities through Culture

MoMo Fest continues to reflect MTN MoMo’s mission of connecting people, rewarding loyalty, and celebrating Ghana’s rich cultural diversity. The festival also serves as a platform for fans to learn more about MoMo’s innovative financial services while enjoying world-class entertainment.

“Shatta Fest is not just a concert it’s a movement,” Shatta Wale said. “It’s about celebrating the hustle, the culture, and the people who make Ghana what it is. I’m happy to team up with MTN MoMo to give fans something unforgettable.”

In an announcement shared on his social media pages, Shatta Wale revealed that this year’s celebration, tagged “Shattabration,” will be a free event dedicated to his loyal fans who have supported him throughout his career.

According to the post, fans attending the event are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of victory, purity, and unity in celebration of Shatta Wale’s journey and achievements.

About MoMo Fest

MoMo Fest serves as a creative bridge between entertainment and financial empowerment. Through this initiative, MTN MoMo continues to engage communities, promote digital literacy, and support Ghana’s vibrant entertainment industry.

With Shatta Wale’s energy and MoMo’s innovative spirit, Shatta Fest 2025 is set to be a landmark celebration, merging music, technology, and community into one unforgettable experience.