Mobile Money Festival Returns to Promote Financial Inclusion in Ghana

MobileMoney LTD has launched the second season of its community festival, MoMofest, with a vibrant event in Bukom, Jamestown.

The initiative aims to drive financial inclusion and fraud awareness through a blend of entertainment and education, bringing the cashless ecosystem directly to neighbourhoods.

The festival kicked off with performances by popular artists like Olivetheboy and Mr. Drew, alongside a cashless market where vendors offered special discounts. A key attraction was a game show where participants could win up to GHS 10,000. The event also integrated important sessions on how to avoid mobile money fraud, empowering users to transact safely.

A senior marketing manager for the company explained that MoMofest is more than just a concert. It is a movement designed to make financial services accessible and rewarding for everyone. By mixing music, drama, and interactive learning, the company hopes to build public trust in digital finance tools.

The festival will continue through November, making stops in communities across Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the Central Region. The first season was held earlier this year in several parts of Accra and Kumasi, drawing large crowds and positive engagement.