Mobile Money Borrowers Pay Up To 180 Percent Annual Interest Despite Bank Rate Cuts

Mobile money loan borrowers in Ghana continue paying monthly interest rates between five and 15 percent translating to annual costs exceeding 180 percent despite the Bank of Ghana cutting its monetary policy rate from 27 percent to 18 percent in 2025.

The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) declined from 29.96 percent in December 2024 to 15.90 percent in December 2025 as inflation eased to eight percent in October, yet most mobile credit providers maintain steep borrowing costs that do not reflect broader monetary improvements. Digital lenders including Fido charge between eight and 15 percent monthly while MTN QwikLoan applies approximately 6.9 percent per month, with other platforms starting around five percent monthly before adding penalties and hidden fees for late repayment.

A monthly rate of 6.9 percent compounds to approximately 82.8 percent annually, far exceeding the current Ghana Reference Rate of 15.90 percent and average bank lending rates around 30 percent recorded in early 2025. Most mobile loan platforms do not quote Annual Percentage Rates (APR) as required for licensed lenders under the Borrowers and Lenders Act 2020, meaning borrowers rarely see the true cost of credit upfront according to financial sector analysts.

The persistence of high mobile credit costs creates a two tier credit environment where the poorest borrowers most reliant on digital micro credit pay the highest borrowing costs. Not all mobile credit providers are regulated financial institutions as the Bank of Ghana notice published this year listed dozens of unlicensed mobile loan apps operating outside formal regulation and not subject to rules on annualized interest disclosure or consumer protection.

The Bank of Ghana ordered all unlicensed mobile loan apps and digital credit providers to regularize operations by June 30 2026 or face sanctions including suspension or closure. The central bank began accepting applications from entities seeking to operate as Digital Credit Services Providers on November 3 2025 under new licensing guidelines aimed at ensuring transparency and consumer protection within the digital lending sector.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) received 377 complaints about predatory digital lending practices between January and May 2025, representing a 65 percent increase from 228 cases reported throughout 2024. Consumer advocates warn that many mobile loan platforms charge interest on monthly or short term basis with little transparency on annual costs, undermining financial inclusion because those who can least afford expensive credit are forced into high cost borrowing.

A trader taking a 1000 cedis mobile money loan at 10 percent per month could pay 100 cedis in interest every month totaling over 1200 cedis annually if rolled over, even as broader money market conditions push official rates downward. Financial sector analysts emphasize the urgent need for improved regulation, consumer education and transparency in Ghana’s digital credit market to ensure digital financial services deliver greater access without imposing unsustainable costs on vulnerable borrowers.