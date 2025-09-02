Mobile Money Agents Meet NCA Leadership Over Industry Challenges

The National Communications Authority Director General Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko has met with executives from the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana to discuss operational challenges affecting agents nationwide.

The Association, led by General Secretary Evans Otumfuor, represents over 12,000 agents across the country. The delegation emphasized the crucial role agents play in Ghana’s financial ecosystem while highlighting pressing concerns affecting their operations.

Key issues raised included the growing threat of mobile money fraud and cyberattacks targeting the sector. Agents also expressed difficulties with cross-platform mobile transactions and complained about excessive SIM card pricing by some agents and resellers.

Persistent network disruptions that interrupt smooth transactions were identified as another major operational challenge. The Association sought greater collaboration with the NCA in developing policies affecting their sector.

The executives requested clarity on the upcoming SIM Registration Exercise announced by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations. They emphasized the need for deeper involvement in shaping implementations that directly impact their work.

Rev. Ing. Fianko acknowledged the issues as critical concerns requiring immediate attention. He assured the delegation of the NCA’s commitment to addressing matters falling within its regulatory mandate.

The Director-General explained that the Authority is working closely with the National Identification Authority to ensure the upcoming SIM registration process will be seamless and user-friendly. The new exercise aims to address lapses identified during the previous registration period.

Regarding cyber fraud concerns, Fianko urged the Association to engage the Cyber Security Authority as part of a comprehensive approach to addressing security risks in digital financial services. He pledged that the NCA would investigate other matters raised with a view to finding lasting solutions.

The Authority expressed readiness to involve the Association in future initiatives affecting the mobile money sector. Both parties committed to strengthening collaboration toward enhancing consumer trust and improving service delivery.

The meeting concluded with agreements to secure the mobile money ecosystem for all stakeholders involved in Ghana’s digital financial services sector.

Deputy Director General Sulemana Salifu and other NCA management members attended the discussions.