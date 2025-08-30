MOBEX Africa Launches Continent-Wide Search for Top Tech Innovators

MOBEX Africa has launched nominations for its 2025 Innovation Awards, seeking to recognize breakthrough technology and digital innovation across the African continent.

The competition spans 22 categories including fintech, healthcare technology, education, agriculture, governance solutions, mobile applications, cybersecurity, sustainability initiatives, and digital marketing campaigns. Nominations remain open until September 18 for innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and organizations that have demonstrated significant impact on Africa’s technology landscape.

The awards target achievements made between January 2024 and June 2025, capturing the most recent advances in African tech development. Kofi Boadi, Director of Communication and Events at MOBEX Africa, said the program aims to “elevate the innovations shaping Africa’s technological sovereignty and global digital leadership.”

All 54 African countries can participate in the competition, with both individual self-nominations and corporate submissions accepted. The inclusive approach reflects MOBEX Africa’s commitment to showcasing innovation from across the continent’s diverse tech ecosystem.

Shortlisted candidates will be announced in mid-September, followed by final judging in early October. The selection process culminates at the MOBEX Africa Tech Expo and Innovation Conference, scheduled for October 7-10 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The timing positions the awards as a major highlight of Ghana’s tech calendar, bringing together innovators, investors, and industry leaders from across Africa. The event serves as both a celebration of achievement and a networking platform for the continent’s growing technology community.

MOBEX Africa’s recognition program comes as African tech companies continue attracting global attention and investment. The awards provide visibility for breakthrough solutions addressing local challenges while contributing to the continent’s broader digital transformation goals.

The comprehensive category structure ensures recognition for diverse innovation areas, from financial inclusion through fintech to environmental sustainability and public sector digitization. This broad scope reflects the multi-faceted nature of Africa’s technology revolution and its potential for global impact.

Further details and submission guidelines are available at https://mobexafrica.org/nomination.