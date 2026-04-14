MMFL Targets Credit Economy Shift as Mobile Loan Defaults Bite

Mobile Money Fintech Limited (MMFL) is working with banks, fintech partners, and regulators to build the infrastructure needed to transition Ghana from a prepaid economy into a responsible credit economy, Chief Executive Officer Shaibu Haruna has revealed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Joy FM, Haruna said African economies generally lack the financial depth to allow citizens to consistently acquire goods and services with ready cash, making accessible credit a development imperative rather than a luxury.

“We are working with our stakeholders including the financial institutions, the fintechs who are our innovation partners and the regulators to build the rails that will ensure easy access to credit within the context of responsible borrowing,” he said.

Haruna pointed to developed economies as models where the majority of citizens live on credit within systems built for accountability and responsibility, adding that Ghana must establish similar frameworks to empower its citizens.

The MMFL boss acknowledged, however, that loan defaults remain a significant challenge. Ecobank, one of MMFL’s digital loan partners, reported a four percent default rate on its US$600 million in loans disbursed through its Xpress Loan product on the MMFL platform in 2023, translating to approximately US$23 million in unpaid digital loans. Other loan products including QuickLoan, Ahomkah Loan, and Fast Cash have reported comparable challenges, though without attaching specific figures.

Haruna said some defaulters exploit multiple fraudulently registered or stolen wallets to borrow repeatedly without repaying, a pattern MMFL and its partners are actively working to curtail alongside the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

On savings, he said MMFL will roll out additional investment products to complement existing options such as treasury bills and listed equities already accessible via the MoMo App and the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel.